MDHHS aims to reduce tobacco use among people living with HIV

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for public and private nonprofit organizations to implement and evaluate programming to reduce the rates of tobacco use and tobacco-related illnesses among people living with HIV.

MDHHS is committed to the goal of decreasing rates of tobacco use among people living with HIV, according to a press release. Researchers say that tobacco use among that population is twice that of the general population. People living with HIV who also use tobacco are more likely to die from tobacco-related illnesses than from complications of HIV, and die roughly 12 years sooner than those who have not smoked, the press release stated.

MDHHS expects to award approximately $4.2 million annually through this competitive RFP process to 23 agencies, with funding of up to $250,000 per year to implement and evaluate tobacco use reduction programming for people living with HIV.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator as well as the evaluation team from the Michigan Public Health Institute. Technical assistance will include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program by 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The program period begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.

For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Public Health Administration” link and selecting the “TURP-2020” grant program.