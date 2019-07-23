Sheriff’s office switches equipment to reduce pain for employees

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to load-bearing vests, eliminating the need for deputies to wear fully equipped duty belts.

A duty belt holds most of an officer’s equipment including a gun, ammunition, radio, handcuffs, pepper spray, taser and other gear, but it also amounts to nearly 30 pounds. New research shows that officers experience chronic back and hip pain after using utility belts, however, load-bearing vests have been deemed a possible solution.

“That vest is their lifeline,” Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said, while sharing that the agency recently purchased new vests for all of their deputies.

According to a six-month study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, replacing duty belts with load-bearing vests can improve an officer’s health, while load-bearing vests distribute weight to reduce pain and provide comfort. The study found that officers who participated reported less pain daily when wearing the vests, with an average pain rating of 1 on a 1-10 pain scale.

O’Hagan said the idea was proposed in past years, but the largest obstacle was finding the money to pay for these pricey vests. The vests cost $400 to $450 per deputy.

“Manistee County has a contingency (fund) for when we come in under budget year after year. We really watch how we spend taxpayer dollars; we saved up enough money to get these,” O’Hagan said. “Our next step is to get these for our correctional staff as well. It’s the same situation for them.”

While the vests pose various utility and health benefits, they are also lifesaving. O’Hagan said deputies have been providing positive feedback and, hopefully, will be healthier in the long-run.

“When you do this day-in and day-out, and the fact that we have 12 hour shifts sitting in car where the majority of our work gets done, I think this is really the way to go,” he said. “The guys really like them. When they come in and do a report they can just take that right off. Before, they would have to take off their shirt, and of course, that doesn’t look professional.”

Deputy sheriff Jake Bielski said the vests are organized with multiple pockets for their gear, allowing them to carry additional tools that the belt would not support.

“It’s just been a relief on our back and our hips,” Bielski said. “In fact, we get to carry more tools now because there are more options to hold more gear, but at the same time distributing the weight. We have been wanting them for a long time. Everyone here is just extremely happy — I have not heard one bad thing about the vests.”

Another benefit, O’Hagan said prior to the load-bearing vests, deputies would have to endure excessive heat wearing bulletproof vests that could not be easily removed. Now, when taking a break the vests can be removed or reequipped when duty calls.

“At some places they have policies if it’s more than 90 degrees they do not have to wear a vest,” O’Hagan said. “Here, we do not have that. It’s mandatory; it’s all the time. You just never know when that vest is going to save your life.

“If they just step in the office for a break now, it’s instant relief. Before, they could take off the belt but not the vest. They would be hot and uncomfortable.”

While officer safety is vital to the sheriff’s office, O’Hagan said they are always trying to stay up to date with technology and the latest gear, whenever possible.

“We are not ahead by any stretch, but now that all of this testing is coming out it’s pretty neat to see these results proven,” he said. “For being a very small agency, we’ve had people come from other agencies and they can’t believe the (technology) that we have.

“These are necessary tools and we are staying up to date with modern day technology to keep our (deputies) safe. That’s a big deal to us.”