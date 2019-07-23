Troopers searching for wanted, potentially dangerous man

CADILLAC — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are searching for a potentially dangerous man. Randy Smith, 34, of Cadillac, is wanted by police and is facing multiple weapon related charges.

On Friday, troopers were sent to a traffic crash on Pauluster Street near Whaley Street in Cadillac around 10:05 p.m. Upon arriving, they found a pickup truck that had been involved in a crash, but it had no occupants. Troopers searched the truck and found a loaded pistol concealed inside.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and further processed at the post. An investigation into this incident continued through the weekend, and revealed evidence that Smith was the driver of the vehicle and had been in possession of the pistol.

The case was sent to the Wexford County Prosecutor, who issued a felony warrant charging Smith with carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, failure to report a crash, reckless driving, and operating while license suspended.

At this time, Smith is still wanted on this warrant. MSP is actively working to find and arrest Smith, or any anyone who might harbor him. Anyone with information as to Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at (800) 528-8234 or casotips.com, or call the Cadillac Post directly at (231) 779-6040.