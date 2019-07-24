A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: More can be done to make voting easier

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is voting. Writers were asked to respond to the following: In 2018, Michigan voters passed a proposal that allows same day voter registration and no reason absentee voting. Are there other steps we should take to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to vote? How do we ensure the integrity of our elections?

By AL FRYE

Guest Columnist

In the Federalist Papers the founders say, “The power of the government is derived from the vigilant and careful attention of the people.”

The Constitution makes it clear that no one should be denied the right to vote.

Why then don’t we make voting easier and more available to all?

Recently the citizens of Michigan took steps toward these goals by passing common-sense proposals that allow same day registration and no reason absentee voting. Why not take the next steps toward giving people their voice in their government?

1. Why is election day only one day and why is it on a Tuesday when most people have work obligations? Why not make election day more accessible to more people by moving it to Saturday?

2. Michigan now allows in-person absentee voting. Why not promote early voting? Let people go to city hall during a designated period before election day and cast their ballots?

3. Why not allow mail-in voting like Washington, Colorado and Oregon already do?

In Michigan, on average, about 60 percent of the voting age population votes during presidential elections and roughly 40 percent vote during midterm elections.

We can do better. Let’s make voting as easy for as many people as possible. When more people vote more people will feel empowered and will be more likely to take part in their government and the more accountable to the people the government will be. Why would anyone object to helping any citizen take part in our democracy?

Some people may worry that making voting easier may make the process more ripe for abuse. They may worry that mail-in balloting may open up the system to voter fraud. There is no evidence that voter fraud is in any way a problem in our state or in our country. In fact, a study by the Brennen Center for Justice found that most reported incidents of fraud were in reality traceable to clerical errors or bad data matches. Their report found that the true incident rate in the US was .0003 percent. A person is more likely to be hit by lightning than to commit voter fraud.

Similarly, a study by the Washington Post found that between 2000-2014 there were 31 credible instances of fraud out of over one billion votes cast. Illegal voting by non-citizens was statistically zero. This included data for in-person and mail-in ballots.

This is not to say that we should not remain vigilant about verifying the identification of all voters. Our system depends on the confidence of its citizens in the election process. We already have an identification system that is working. We should not make it harder for the average person to vote just because of the small possibility that someone might abuse the process. Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good.

Our forefathers made it clear that the power of the government be placed in the hands of the people. They could not have foreseen this complicated new world. I know that they would want the power of the people to be realized as justly and as easily as possible.

We have made some strides toward making elections in Michigan more accessible, let’s take these next few steps to help all citizens become more involved in their democracy. A democracy is only as strong as the oversight of the citizens that it serves.

Al Frye is a member of the Manistee Democratic Party. He can be reached at alfrye55@gmail.com