A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: New laws make it easier to cast your vote

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is voting. Writers were asked to respond to the following: In 2018, Michigan voters passed a proposal that allows same day voter registration and no reason absentee voting. Are there other steps we should take to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to vote? How do we ensure the integrity of our elections?

By KATHY SCARLATA

Guest Columnist

The passage of the Promote the Vote initiative makes it very easy for eligible voters to cast their votes in our election. I only hope that before people vote they take the time to research who the candidates are, their positions on issues and what it is in their background and experience in their lives that will help them make good decisions for our country.

Ensuring the integrity of our elections

We, as Americans, deserve to have confidence in our election system and to have our votes be accurately counted and protected from fraud. State and local election officials need to assure all eligible voters that our system is fair, accurate and secure so that their vote will be counted as cast. To ensure the integrity of our elections we should continue with and/or implement the following:

1. Clean up our voter rolls and have proof of citizenship.

Fortunately in Michigan our past Secretary of State, Ruth Johnson, worked diligently during her time in office cleaning up our state’s qualified voter file: removing 563,000 voters that had died, 500,000 that had moved within our state and reregistered in a new location, 134,000 that had moved out of state and registered in their new home state and 3512 non-citizens.

This is a task that must be continually done to keep Michigan’s voter file up to date which helps secure our elections. Because of the passage of Promote the Vote with same day voter it is imperative that our clerks keep Michigan’s Qualified Voter File up to date. With same day voter registration the opportunity for voter fraud by the possibility of voting in two precincts could become an issue. Michigan participates in the Crosscheck system along with 28 states that check their voter files to see if there are any matches of voters registered in more than one state. Michigan officials use this system to initiate investigations of double registrations. If all the states would do this is would go a long way towards securing our elections.

2. Voter Identification laws.

We need to enact voter identification laws to ensure that the people that are voting are truly eligible and legal citizens. This law helps to ensure the one person one vote system. Opponents of Voter ID claim that enforcing Voter ID laws deprive people of their right to vote, are discriminatory and there is no such thing as voter fraud. They ignore studies from the Heritage Foundation and from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The NBER’s working paper #25522, found that between 2008 and 2016, voter ID laws had “no negative effect on registration or turnout, overall or for any specific group defined by race, gender, age or party affiliation.” Also “Overall, our results suggest that efforts to reform voter ID laws may not have much impact on elections.” Picture Identification is used in many areas of our lives such as cashing a check, purchasing alcohol, getting on a plane, applying for government assistance, entering a federal building and much more. It is not a problem when it is asked for under these circumstances and it is definitely not a problem for protecting our right to have a secure voting system.

3. Election Officials need to do their job in a timely and law abiding manner.

As someone who has worked with many of the clerks here in Manistee County I believe they are doing a good job at ensuring the integrity of our elections. The Promote the Vote initiative added eight voting policies to the Michigan Constitution including straight ticket voting, automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration and no reason absentee voting.

Voting by absentee ballot may be more convenient but there is always the risk of the ballot being lost in the mail or late delivery. Proposal 3 may also increase the election costs to local municipalities as clerks are to be available more hours on the weekend before Election Day. There may be less voters that go to the polls on Election Day but processing the additional absentee ballots will just shift the work in the precincts. It will be very important that proper procedures of processing absentee ballots are done securely and correctly.

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”― Abraham Lincoln

Kathy Scarlata is the chair of the Manistee County Republicans. She can be reached at manisteegop@hotmail.com.