Benzie drops 911 consolidation

By Patti Brandt Burgess

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

TRAVERSE CITY — The Benzie County Board of Commissioners dropped a short-lived idea of outsourcing its 911 services and will continue to seek a new director for the department.

Trustee Art Jeannot brought forward the idea about two weeks ago of exploring the possibility of Benzie County Central Dispatch outsourcing its services or consolidating with another dispatch center. The idea was prompted by the upcoming October retirement of Ronald Berns, director of the department.

It was also seen as a possible way to save money.

After discussion of the issue at its Committee of a Whole meeting held Tuesday afternoon a recommendation to discontinue consolidation talks and move forward with the hiring of a new 911 director was unanimously approved.

During the discussion Jeannot said the idea was just that — an idea that needed exploring. He now has more information and said he has revisited his position.

Berns said he felt “sidelined” a couple of weeks ago when he got a surprise phone call from county Administrator Mitch Deisch that commissioners were looking into outsourcing the 911 center.

Berns said he told his employees immediately, with some of them crying when they heard the news, thinking they were out of a job.

Trustee Evan Warsecke, who chairs the committee, said the board was just looking at the measure.

“We’re just doing our due diligence to see if there’s a way to save money,” Warsecke said. “We don’t want to get rid of 911. There’s no great conspiracy here.”

Berns said he would have been happy to share the pros and cons of the move with the board. Instead, he began getting phone calls from surrounding counties, including Leelanau, Manistee and Grand Traverse.

“They see a revenue that they don’t have right now,” Berns said.

Benzie’s 911 operation is funded by a surcharge approved by voters and collected on each phone in the county, including cellphones. The county can collect up to $3 per phone, with the surcharge bringing in about $650,000 per year. It is up for renewal every five years and will go to the voters again in 2020.

The county also recently upgraded its fire and EMS public safety radio equipment to be able to operate on the state’s MHz band. The $654,000 upgrades were 100 percent funded by a federal grant, Berns said.

Jason Torrey, director of Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch, was planning to meet with Deisch on Wednesday, but said he got a call from Berns on Tuesday cancelling the meeting.

A few years ago Wexford County made inquiries about a possible consolidation with a nearby dispatch center, but in the end decided against it, Torrey said.

“We’d always entertain a discussion to see if it would be a benefit to both communities,” Torrey said. “At this point it’s a non-issue.”

The Grand Traverse center was established in 1984 and has always served both the county and Traverse City, he said.

Deisch said he has also spoken with Leelanau County Dispatch officials, who are open to becoming a regional center, but only if it is located in their county, he said.

Matt Ansorge, Leelanau emergency management director, was not available for comment.

Berns said Leelanau would be open to using the Benzie 911 center as a back-up, which would require maintaining the room and the equipment, including continuing to pay a $900 per month phone bill.

“What happens to that room?” Berns asked. “Does it just stay dark?”

Jeannot said that based on new information, he feels the county should continue to have conversations about mergers.

“But the other counties should come to Benzie, rather than Benzie going to them,” Jeannot said.