Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Michigan

By John Tunison

mlive.com

MASON COUNTY, MI — Searchers have recovered the body of a teen who went missing Monday in Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.

The body of Daniel McCarthy of Baldwin was recovered about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 after being located about 300 yards off shore in 18 feet of water.

Mason County sheriff’s deputies said a state police remotely operated vehicle located the body.

McCarthy was among eight swimmers who were swept out into deeper waters Monday afternoon while in the area of the Big Sable River and Hamlin Lake. The other swimmers were rescued by bystanders with tubes and kayaks, but they could not find McCarthy.