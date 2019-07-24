Copemish Heritage Days set for Aug. 3 and 4

COPEMISH — Good family fun for people of all ages will be taking place Aug. 3-4 at the 15th annual Copemish Heritage Days in the Village of Copemish.

Linda Cudney, of the Copemish Heritage Society, said they are looking to expand the annual event that originated in 2003 along with the Copemish School Reunion. It is held every year the first weekend of August and is an opportunity to celebrate the heritage of Copemish and have some fun in the process.

“The Village of Copemish wanted a village festival like other towns have and it morphed into a heritage festival,” said Cudney. “Although the school reunion does not happen anymore, the festival has continued to bring people back to their roots.”

Cudney said this year the event will be over two days with Saturday being the main day of events.

It all starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the car show at the American Legion Hall located at 18483 Cadillac Highway. Registration runs until 11 a.m. and according to Charlie Mansfield, who is organizing the event, trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. Mansfield said vehicles of all ages, makes and models will be on display.

“This is our second year for the car show,” said Mansfield. “There will be trophies for the top 10 places and it is open to any type of vehicles that people might want to see.”

Mansfield said there will be entertainment options at the hall that will add to the event.

“We will have someone out there playing music and a chef will be cooking hamburgers and things like that,” said Mansfield.

The car show is just the first of the events taking place at the American Legion Hall on Saturday. They also have a Corn Hole Tournament slated to begin at the hall at 2 p.m. Later that same night they also have a beer tent planned and from 7-11 p.m. they will feature a dance to the music of Duke and the Studebakers.

Cudney said the park in Copemish will feature lots of events beginning at 11 a.m. with the set-up for the arts and crafts. The horse shoe competition (sign-up starts at 10:30 a.m.) will allow the first 10 teams to sign up into the field.

“Saturday’s going to be a very busy day,” said Cudney. “We will have crafters, a bounce house for the kids (starting at noon), fire truck rides, face painting, a historical society display, a cake walk (2 p.m.), kids and adult raffles,( 2-5 p.m.), cotton candy and food.”

At 1 p.m. the annual Copemish Heritage Parade will take place with staging taking place behind the Copemish Beauty Salon.

From 3 to 5 p.m. there will also be some entertainment in the park for people to enjoy.

“At 3 p.m. the Clark Lewis Juggling Show that is sponsored by MR Products will be held and right after that we will have Duke and Studebakers providing musical entertainment at that location,” said Cudney.

Manistee County Smart Trails will also have a booth set up as they are working on getting the trails more into Manistee County.

“Manistee County Planner Rob Carson will be there and that will help get people informed about trails in Manistee County,” said Cudney. “Cleon Township is trying to expand from the Betsie Valley Trail. They are working on putting together a county plan and between walking and riding a bicycle it would be a good thing.”

Sunday morning people can start the day off right with the Pancake Breakfast that is located at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church located at 18440 Cadillac Highway. It will run from 9 a.m. until noon that day.

Also starting at 9 a.m. will be the Copemish Historcial Society 5K Run and Walk that originates at the Cleon Township Hall at 16505 Imoff Drive. Registration starts at 8 a.m. People can either do that the day of the race or by going to the Facebook Pages “Copemish Area Historical Society & Library” or “Copemish Heritage Days.”

“We have been doing the 5K for about 12 years now,” said Cudney. “It raises money for the historical society as we just put a new roof on the building and a handicap ramp. We are hoping to get that open soon.”