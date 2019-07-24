Local voting equipment gets turn at preventative maintenance

BROWN TWP. — Michigan voting systems are being updated in preparation for the upcoming 2020 election season.

This week, technicians from Governmental Business Systems (GBS) were in Brown Township Hall upgrading software and performing preventative maintenance on Manistee County voting equipment.

This service is part of an agreement between the State of Michigan and election equipment manufacturer, Dominion. Service costs associated with maintenance were included in the original contract.

GBS, a licensed Dominion distributor, has been crossing the state performing these updates to new voting equipment introduced in the run up to the 2018 election.

Kurt Knowles, an account manager at GBS, expects to perform regular preventative maintenance every other year, but hopes that additional upgrades will be unnecessary.

“Because this equipment is so new, this is the first (update),” said Knowles. “I’m guessing that for the next 10 years that the equipment is in use, there won’t be a need for any more.”

While some work has been done to make the election equipment more secure and handicap accessible, Knowles believes the differences have gone largely unnoticed.

“To the voter, they might not even notice that it’s a new system and that’s a good thing,” said Knowles. “There’s more security features built in, but as far as the actual ballot, it looks exactly the same.”

Knowles described the maintenance work as routine.

“We’re updating software and making sure it all works,” Knowles said. “A machine might be getting a little dirty inside, that sort of thing.”

County clerk Jill Nowak organized the transfer of voting machines from around Manistee County to a central location at Brown Township Hall.

Brown township clerk Pat Tompke vouched for the professionalism of the process.

“All the clerks at the county, the city, and the precincts receives really excellent training and we have up-to-date equipment that’s well maintained,” Tompke said. “Security isn’t an issue. I hear a lot about election fraud and all that, but in my experience with the equipment we have and the system we have in place, I think Michigan has really good security measures.”