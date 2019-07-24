Looking Back for July 25

40 YEARS AGO

Summer sales meeting

Century Boat recently held its summer sales meeting to show their 1980 line to dealers invited to the two-day session, which included a banquet. Century’s new line consisted of 12 boats and sales manager Jerry Miller said the response to the meeting was good.

League champs

The Manistee Swim Team, now in its fifth season, captured the 1979 Northern Michigan Swim League Championship last weekend in Traverse City. Those on the team are: Kelly Krause, Michelle Minster, Kerry Hegg, Marge Stoel, Lisa Blissick, Kristine Grange, Carrie Kowalski, Kip Snyder, Matthew Mitchell, Mark Stoel, Jamie Grabowski, Kathy Engwall, Leslie Grange, Rhonda Westart, Jennifer Ecklund, Casey Ritter, Paul Grange, Tim Kowalski, Kristine Kalcher, Lori Grange, Sue Hendricks, Jamie Snyder, Kevin Hegg, Kim Grange, Patty Vincent, Kim Hegg, Marc Minster, Roni Cowden, Pam Kolanowski, Jana Mitchell, David Madden, Craig Cowden, Elly Wittlieff and Jim Engwall.

60 YEARS AGO

Five attend Homemaker’s Conference

Attending the 32nd annual Michigan Homemaker’s Conference at Michigan State University July 21-24 are Mrs. B. Anderson of Bear Lake, Mrs. Frank Fortelka of Wellston, Mrs. William Soller of Onekama, Mrs. David Joseph of Onekama and Miss Jo Brighenti, extension agent, home economics.

80 YEARS AGO

Water temps

The water temperature was 65 and the air 71 at 11 a.m. today at Fifth Avenue Beach, according to local Coast Guardsmen who estimated the temperatures at First St. Beach to be the same.

Fire hazard

The forest fire hazard opened at five today and was six by noon. It has been 16 days since the district last experienced rainfall. The relative humidity today opened at 54 percent and today’s wind was seven miles south.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum