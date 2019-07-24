Manistee alum calls it a career after 4 decades coaching softball

After 40 years and 977 wins, Portland softball coach Jack Anderson has decided to call it a career.

After two years as Portland’s junior varsity coach, the Manistee High School alumnus led the Raiders’ varsity program for 38 years Anderson first dipped his toes into the coaching waters in Manistee, however.

“I was actually in high school I think,” he said. “I was coaching my younger brother, Tom, in Little League baseball. That’s where I started coaching. My official start of coaching softball started in 1979. I coached in 1979 and 1980 as the JV softball coach at Portland. In 1981 I took over the program here and have been the head coach ever since.”

Coaching takes a tremendous amount of time and dedication. Anderson kept coming back year after year because he loved spending time with the athletes.

“I really enjoyed the kids,” he said. “I think that was the biggest thing. I really appreciated the kids every year. They were great to be around. They made me feel young and energetic, even at the end of my career when I was 60-plus years old, I still enjoyed being out there with them.”

Anderson amassed a 977-376-1 record in his 38 years as the Raiders’ varsity coach. He is currently 10th all-time in wins in the state of Michigan. Quick to share the credit, Anderson praised his players and coaching staff when asked about the key to his success.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of great athletes here at Portland,” he said. “We’ve had some outstanding softball players. I’ve had the opportunity to have assistant coaches who have stayed and been in the program a long time at both the JV level and as assistants. I think that really helps the continuity and stability of the program.

“… You can’t have a good team without good players, that’s for sure,” Anderson continued. “The coaching, the assistant coaches, all the way through, it’s just too big of a deal to do it by yourself. It takes a lot of your assistant coaches at the lower levels in order to have a successful program.”

Throughout his four decades of coaching, Anderson enjoyed a number of memorable seasons. None were more memorable than the years he was able to coach his daughters, he said.

“I had a couple (seasons) that were pretty special,” he said. “People ask which seasons were some of the most memorable. There are two I always go back to. The first thing is having the opportunity to coach both of my daughters — Julie and Kristen — in softball. They went on to play Division 1 softball. Julie, the older one, played at Oakland University. Kristen had the opportunity to play at Eastern Michigan and she transferred to Bowling Green, where she played for three years. As far as that goes, those were really memorable.

“I also had two runs where we ended up losing two years back to back in the state semifinals,” Anderson continued. “Those two years, I can tell you, were pretty special. That was in 2007 and 2008. Then, a couple years ago, we had a surprise run where we came out of nowhere and ended up losing in the quarterfinals. We ended up 30-8 that year and I don’t think anybody expected us to be as good as we were. We surprised some people and played some pretty good softball when we needed to.”

With 40 years of coaching in the rear-view mirror, Anderson could not be blamed if he decided to slow down and take it easy. Ever the family man, however, Anderson will call upon the energy that served him so well on the softball diamond to keep up with his grandchildren when he goes to visit his children and their families.

“My wife retired in January from Michigan State, so now we’ve got an opportunity to do some traveling but also, I have three kids,” he said. “My son is the oldest and he is in Atlanta with his wife, Leanne. They have three children so I’ll have an opportunity to go out there and watch their daughters play softball — they’re softball fanatics as well. And their son, Jack, loves playing baseball. … And my oldest daughter Julie is in Denver. She has two young ones so I’ll get a chance to chase them around and watch them. Then my youngest daughter, Kristen, is in New York. Her and her husband have a son.

“We’re going to keep busy, that’s for sure.”