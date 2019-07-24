Robotics camp helping MCC elementary students sharpen their skills

MANISTEE — Many people have the misconception that the learning process is put on hold for students when school districts stopped classes for the summer break early in June.

With the many summer school and other educational programs going on throughout the county, that obviously isn’t the case. One such program that is taking place this week for Manistee Catholic Central elementary students is a two-day summer Robotics program at the St. Joseph Parish Center.

Last year was the inaugural elementary Robotics program at MCC, and coach Laura Cameron said they are building off the good success. This week they had Phillip Leete of Quarkmine of Traverse City come in to work with 20 MCC elementary students on building robots and much more. Competition features students being able to get their robots to perform a series of tasks in a limited amount of time.

“He is going to teach us grading the designs that are out there that the children can build for our challenge this year,” said Cameron. “We are looking at robots that can pick up the ball, or move the cube. It is designed to find the type of robot can earn us the most points.”

Vex Robotics is a competition hosted by the Robotics Education Competition (REC) in 50 countries with over 27,000 teams across the globe. They provide the robots that are used in the program and it includes many designs, all that do different tasks. Coaches and students must determine which robots works best for the particular task they are assigned to do this year before they select their model.

Cameron said each day of the summer camp is going to bring some new information to the students.

“On Thursday we will be working with the computers and programming the robots to do autonomous driving,” she said. “That was something that was missing from our program last year. We had one team last year that had they done the autonomous driving would have gone to state. So the boys on that team were challenged by that last year and want to go further this year.”

This year Manistee Catholic Central has decided to expand the number of grades offered the program.

“Last year we started with third and fourth grade students and we had 16 children,” said Cameron. “This year we haven’t officially started our season yet, but we have expanded it to include fifth and sixth grade as well and at this camp we have 20 children. The plan is to keep expanding it as this is going to be the children’s world in the future as they grow up.”

What has impressed the MCC staff both last year and in this camp is the enthusiasm the children are showing for the program. They hung on every word Leete said to them and then peppered him with plenty of questions as they assembled their robots.

“It really generates some deeper level thinking on children’s part,” said Cameron. “You can really see the wheels turning and those hands pop up in those ‘a ha’ moments that happen.”

Leete co-founded Quarkmine with John Gilligan. The more they became involved in the program, the more their passion grew and along with the realization of the need to help other robotics teams in the area. They also started helping schools across Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to develop and grow STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs for hundreds of students.

Leete said at this camp he is working with the students on using a strategy to dictate design philosophy.

“Every choice and decision is going to be based on whether or not that choice should earn them more success in that competition,” said Leete. “We also really try to emphasize the difference between playing and competing. We also stress there are builders, designers, controllers and programmers. While it is important they know all the components in robotics it is more important they identify what their talents are and how to pair them with their teammates.”

Leete said two drivers with no designers or builders, does not make for a good team.

The 4th-6th grade level is the perfect time according to Leete to introduce students to Robotics. He said starting at that age will hopefully help them identify if Robotics is right for them and that they can excel at it. His hope is that the two-day camp instills that thought process in some of these students.