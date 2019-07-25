Big Sable Bus Day set for Saturday

LUDINGTON — The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers is hosting bus service on Saturday to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse.

Round trip bus transportation will be available from noon to 5 p.m. from the building next to the state park office to the Big Sable Lighthouse. An additional charge will be collected on this day from visitors who take advantage of the bus transportation.

The music of country group High Lonesome will welcome visitors.

Serving up classic country with a kick along with old favorites and a touch of rock, High Lonesome is getting audiences fired up across Michigan. High Lonesome has been turning heads with energetic arraignments featuring multiple lead vocals and rich three-part harmony. This four-piece band employs guitar keys, bass and drums to entertain audiences with plenty of boot stompin’, high energy real country music.

The next day bus day will be Aug. 8 and the music will be provided by ’60s folk group Jim Novak and Paul Cerny.