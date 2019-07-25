Church holds week-long community work project

KALEVA — Worshippers from the Kaleva Bible Church have made it their mission to help those in need of assistance within their community. This week, the church held a work project they call “Beyond KBC Walls.”

The week-long charitable outreach program takes churchgoers from the pews into the community in order to perform good deeds and odd jobs.

Congregants divided their efforts between two primary projects, said Sue Taylor, the event’s organizer and wife of pastor, David Taylor.

As many as 21 workers volunteered for the program.

“This is something we do to show we care about them and the Lord,” said Taylor.

Volunteers, Dan and Val Kerwin got their hands dirty earlier this week, weeding and trimming an overgrown garden for one disabled Kaleva resident.

Others from the church, including Taylor, busied themselves restoring the home of Louise Nowka.

“I’m so grateful,” said Nowka. “These people are a God-send.”

The log home, which was built by Nowka’s husband roughly 20 years ago, required upkeep in the wake of his passing. According to Nowka, handymen were hired to restore the cabin only to take her money without ever showing up for work.

Nowka reached out to the church and this week congregants arrived to power wash, bleach and stain the wooden logs of her home.

As the handimen treated the logs with varnish, a grateful Nowka remarked, “It’s just so wonderful, I don’t know what else I can say.”

Others were on hand to help support the project. According to Taylor, Evelyn Basile and Jeannie Knutsen kept the church kitchen busy feeding the work crews. Taylor herself took on the task of babysitting the children of volunteers.

This is the second year the Kaleva Bible Church has held a work week and church staff intend on making Beyond KBC Walls into a yearly event.

Last year, church volunteers worked to contain a flooded embankment which soaked one Kalava resident’s lawn. Workers carted dirt by the bucketload to fill in a low area of the property to protect against future flooding.

Taylor hopes that programs like Beyond KBC Walls will continue to grow in the coming years.

“If they have the materials, then we’ll do the work,” said Taylor.

For more information on the Kaleva Bible Church visit www.kalevabiblechurch.com or call (231) 499-1579.