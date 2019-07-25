Culprit in golf ball theft proves to be sly as a fox

MANISTEE — There are times in everyone’s life when one wonders if someone is being “sly as a fox” in playing a trick on them.

For Manistee County resident Bob Turkowski a moment like that occurred recently at his Terpak Road home. Turkowski decided to take up the game of golf, and one afternoon was out chipping golf balls in his yard.

“I was out practicing chipping about 41 golf balls in my yard,” said Turkowski. “It was kind of late in the evening and since I was tired my plan was to pick them up in the morning.”

However, when he went outside the next morning to pick up the golf balls, they had disappeared.

“In the morning they were all gone, and my first thought was some of my friends were playing a joke on me,” Turkowski said with a laugh. “There is only a few neighbors out there where I live, but some of my friends know I have taken up golf and that was my first thought.”

Turkowski said he was so curious that he put a plan into place the next night to try and discover who was the culprit of his missing golf balls mystery.

“The next night I threw 13 more golf balls out there, but this time I put my tree camera up and figured that would tell me what was going on,” he said. “When I went out there the second morning they were all gone again. I thought whoever took them would be on my tree cam, but it wasn’t set correctly and it didn’t take any pictures.”

Many people might have just given up at that point, but Turkowski said the curiosity was getting the best of him. He decided to give it another try on the third night, but laughed that he was losing golf balls at a pace faster than when he was playing out of the course.

“I got four more golf balls out and set my camera out there and they were gone for the third time,” said Turkowski. “I took the chip out of my tree camera and put it in my computer and there it showed a picture that was timed at 1:30 a.m. showing a fox picking up all my golf balls and taking them.”

Turkowski said after talking it over with his friends and wife they could only come to one plausible conclusion.

“I asked around and we all thought maybe the fox thought they were turkey eggs,” said Turkowski.

The Department of Natural Resources Cadillac office could not be reached by deadline for a possible answer.

However, an internet search of “Why do foxes collect golf balls?” turned up several stories from around Michigan and around the nation of similar instances where foxes had run off with golf balls, both on golf courses in broad daylight, and from people’s yards during the night.

The same theory was in several stories that those who lost the balls felt the foxes may have thought the were eggs. Another story indicated the theory that sometimes when foxes have pups they often collect things in the den like shiny objects, golf balls and other unusual items.

“Normally, I would say if they bit into one they would realize it wasn’t an egg right away, so I don’t know why they would take 50 some golf balls,” said Turkowski, and then added with a laugh. “I just wish I could find the den and get my golf balls back.”

He said that after asking around one of the neighbors said they saw a mother fox in the area and that she had pups with her. However, no one seems to know where the den is located.

Turkowski also laughed that he was hitting a variety of brand names and the fox apparently didn’t have a preference to Titleist, Nike or Pinnacle when swooping up his golf balls. However, he said the fox either figured out it wasn’t an egg, or he has golf ball indigestion at this time.

“I tried it a couple more times, but she hasn’t come back since those first three nights,” said Turkowski.

Then again maybe she is just being “sly as a fox” until he lets his guard down again.