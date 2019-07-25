Manistee’s Lampen collects hardware at state meet

SAGINAW — Manistee’s Alec Lampen is not one to spend his summer months lounging at the beach and taking it easy. The 12-year-old prefers to compete for the Ludington-based Lighthouse Swim Team and bolster his trophy case.

Lampen competed in a United States Swimming state meet this weekend at Saginaw Valley State University, qualifying for 10 events. State swimming rules limited him to competing in six, however.

Lighthouse Swimming coach Susan Sniegowski was thrilled to see Lampen perform so well.

“I think it went fantastic,” she said. “Alec works hard all the time and it was really nice to see him swim so well at a big meet like that. I think it definitely shows that his hard work is paying off for him.”

Over the three-day competition, Lampen finished fifth in the 50-meter backstroke, eighth in the 100-meter freestyle, 10th in the 50-meter freestyle, 12th in the 100-meter backstroke, 15th in the 50-meter butterfly and 18th in the 200-meter freestyle.

“Alec has a really great attitude,” Sniegowski said. “He really wants to understand the sport and know what he needs to do to improve.”

Sniegowski has enjoyed watching Lampen improve as a swimmer.

“I really like working with swimmers at all levels,” she said. “I get a lot of joy out of watching kids improve and Alec has really put a lot of effort into improving. It’s just kind of a joy to watch.”