Saints to host Midland Tribe this weekend

Those looking to take in some baseball at Rietz Park have one last opportunity to do so this weekend, as the Manistee Saints host the Midland Tribe in a four-game Great Lakes United Baseball League series.

There are plenty of reasons to head to Rietz Park this weekend, as the Saints host an 85th Birthday Bash complete with cash prizes and 85-cent concessions on Saturday, and a Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday.

The Saints (18-5) swept the Tribe (8-11) in a season-opening doubleheader, winning 6-5 and 9-3 on June 2. Manistee manager Tyrone Collins expects Midland to have improved since their first encounter, however.

“We played them earlier in the season and we took it to them pretty well,” he said. “Hopefully we can do that again, but everybody is going to be much improved from the beginning of the season. They’ll be ready to play. I think they’ve won eight or 10 games this year, but we’ll be ready for them.”

The Saints have won nine consecutive games and Collins is confident Manistee can come out on top if they simply stay the course.

“We have to continue to do what we do,” he said. “We have to put runs up on the board and our pitchers have to do what they need to do.”

Kirk Myers (3-1) and Cam Fewless (2-1) will start Saturday’s games while Levi Irish (2-1) and Ty Sobczak (5-1) will start on the bump on Sunday. However, all Saints’ pitchers are expected to see action.

“We’re going to pitch a little bit by committee this week, because we’re preparing all our guys for the NABF (National Amateur Baseball Federation) tournament,” Collins continued. “After this weekend, it starts up on Thursday. We have to make sure everybody gets a little bit of work in and is in ready-to-go shape.”

The Saints suffered from bullpen issues early in the season, but Collins feels the pitching woes are in the rear-view mirror at this point. Manistee appears to be playing its best ball as it approaches postseason play.

“I guess probably the biggest guy we’ve had struggling would be Cam Fewless, but his last few times out he’s really turned it around,” Collins said. “He’s going out and getting the job done. Hopefully, that will continue this weekend and into the NABF tournament.

“Overall, the pitching staff definitely struggled early on with location and gave up way too many walks, but as of late, they’ve really settled in nicely,” Collins continued. “They’re throwing the ball over the plate and letting the defense work.”

The Saints have been a staple of Manistee summers for 85 years and Collins is proud to be a part of such a historic institution. He believes Saturday’s Birthday Bash will be a great way to celebrate the program’s rich history and give back to the fans.

“85 years is something special,” Collins said. “I don’t know the exact number, but I think we’re leading the state for longest-running amateur baseball program and I think we’re in the top three or five in the whole country for longest-running amateur program. That is something special and I think there are a lot of people out there who don’t really understand what that means.

“85 years is a long time and it’s a great tradition,” he continued. “The Manistee Saints organization is very proud of where they’ve started, what they’ve been through and where they’re at today.”

Sunday’s games will follow a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 1 p.m.

“It’s always a special day,” Collins said. “… We’ve had a Hall of Fame going on for a long, long time. Whenever you can recognize some of the extra-special people who come along the way and give them some recognition for what they’ve accomplished, it’s great.

“… So this year we have Clint Druckenmiller — he was a longtime Manistee Saint and he’s getting recognized for his abilities as a player,” Collins continued. “And we have Steve Adamski, who has been a longtime board member and helps us out as well with the concessions all the time. It’s good stuff. It’s something to be proud of. We’re very happy and excited for those guys. … Hopefully we get a good turnout this weekend for our final home games of the year.”