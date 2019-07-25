Sea Lamprey control planned for Lake Michigan tributary

MANISTEE — One of the many tasks of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to take steps designed to maintain a healthy fishery in this area.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials have announced that between Aug. 6 and 15 their personnel will be applying lampricides to the Big Manistee River system in Manistee County to kill sea lamprey that have burrowed in the stream bottom.

Lamprey specialists Tim Sullivan and Jenna Tews said the goal of this regular procedure is to control the sea lamprey population and prevent them from preying on fish in the Great Lakes.

“Tippy Dam is the barrier where the sea lamprey can not get beyond,” said Sullivan. “We will be applying lampricide at Tippy Dam and it will carry all the way down to the mouth of the river. We also have an infestation in Bear Creek and some of the other smaller tributaries as well, so it will be necessary to treat them as well.”

Sullivan said the Bear Creek distribution will begin up near Healy Lake Road is located so the lampricides will take several days to make its way down the river.

“Depending on timing that has to begin before the main application to get it down there so we can match up that chemical bank with the other one (Big Manistee) as there is a cost savings there,” said Sullivan. “So we typically will start that one up a couple of days prior to the main stream.”

Sullivan said there will be signage out in those areas warning that this procedure is taking place, but it is up to each individual if they want to fish or do other activities in and around the water at that time.

“The signs indicate that we are using a pesticide and we give our information on it, but it is up to the individual if they want to on that particular day and do something in the water,” said Sullivan. We apply the pesticide for only 14 or 15 hours so you are usually talking that within a 24 hour period it is going to be through that area and gone.”

People may also notice a dye in the water during the treatment process changing the color of the water, but this is nothing to be alarmed about, said Sullivan.

“We do have tracer dyes that are harmless and they can either be the color of red or greenish color,” said Sullivan. “We typically use them on some of our systems to get TOP (time of passage of the lampricide) and that is important to get to know from point to point on the system and where the next application has to be. So if individuals see this red or green color there is nothing alarming about it.”

Sullivan said this is nothing new and is a traditional treatment that has been done since the late 1950s. Sea Lampreys live in certain Great Lakes tributaries and transform to parasitic adults that migrate to the Great Lakes to kill fish. Failure to do this process every three years would result in significant damage to the Great Lakes fishery.

“We put a lot of planning into this process before we put one drop of chemical into the stream,” said Sullivan. “There is a lot of preliminary data that goes into the planning. We have an assessment crew that goes in and determines the infestation areas we need to treat. After the treatment they have tools that can go in to assess how effective the treatment was in stopping the lamprey. If that assessment shows it wasn’t productive it could mean another treatment prior to the three-year cycle.”

He did point out there will be some non-lamprey species that may be impacted by this procedure. There have been concerns voiced over the years by fishermen and other concerned groups about the amount of non-targeted species that perish in this treatment process.

“We do what we can to minimize non-target mortality,” said Sullivan. “Specific salmon are generally entering the stream and are near the end of their lifespan to spawn and reproduce and are going to die. So it is not always easy to treat over a species like that and not have some non-target mortality.”

Sullivan said that is why so much preliminary data is needed to find the correct amount of lampricide to use in the process.

“What we try to do is determine what concentrations are needed for an effective sea lamprey treatment because we are not going to compromise or jeopardize a treatment because we still need that effective treatment,” he said. “If we were to leave sea lamprey behind it would negatively impact the Great Lakes fisheries as this is one of the biggest producers of sea lampreys on Lake Michigan.”

Sullivan said the feedback they are getting is the treatments have really knocked back the numbers of sea lamprey in Lake Michigan.

“I just hope everyone realizes we are doing everything we can to limit the non-target mortality, but effective sea lamprey treatments the cost is expensive, but it’s ensuring the overall economic impact from sea lampreys,” said Sullivan. “The fishing wouldn’t exist out there without an effective sea lamprey control program. We have a lot of partners and shareholders and it is a program that I have been involved with for over 30 years.”

The program is contracted through the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. To support the continued safe use of lampricides the commission conducted $6 million worth of studies to assess the affects of lampricides on humans health and the environment.

They also have implemented research to develop alternative control techniques such as barriers, traps, attractants and biological controls.