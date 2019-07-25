U.S. House passes legislation to prop up Teamsters, multi-employer pension plans

By Todd Spangler

Detroit Free Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved legislation intended to prop up multi-employer pension plans including the Central States Pension Plan that covers Teamsters in Detroit and across the country.

Ultimately, the legislation, which was co-sponsored by eight Michigan members of Congress, including both Democrats and Republicans, would protect pensions for more than 43,000 Central States Pension Plan recipients in Michigan if signed into law.

The bill, however, is unlikely to be approved in the U.S. Senate.

The legislation would establish a new federal agency that would be authorized to issue government bonds to finance loans to multi-employer pension plans that are struggling and whose recipients are threatened with seeing benefits suspended or reduced.

Last December, W. Thomas Reeder, director of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., a federal agency that exists to try to support pension benefits for plans across the U.S., said it was facing a $54 billion shortfall in part because of the pressure put on it by failing multi-employer plans and could be out of business by 2025 without a change in the law.

“For too long these working men and women have lived in fear, not knowing what was going to happen,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “They thought they would have a safe and secure retirement.”

Critics of the legislation, however, argued that it amounts to writing a blank check backed by taxpayers for union pension plans that may be poorly run. It would allow the newly formed agency to issue loans, supported by government bonds, to multi-employer pension plans that would be repaid over 30 years.

Opponents of the legislation said there were not enough guarantees that loans would be repaid or that failing plans would take steps to otherwise improve their financial condition.

In a powerful speech just before the vote, however, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, who served as chief of staff to the auto task force that helped save General Motors and Chrysler in 2009, took on those critics, saying, “If we do nothing, 1.3 million hard-working Americans will lose what they paid into their entire working life.”

The legislation passed the House 264-169.

Besides Dingell and Stevens, the Michigan co-sponsors of the bill were U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township., Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield; Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township; Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.