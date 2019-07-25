World Hepatitis Day an opportunity to raise awareness

MANISTEE — July 28 is World Hepatitis Day — a day that brings people together to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and call for real change.

Worldwide, more than 300 million people are living with viral Hepatitis unaware of their condition. Without finding the un-diagnosed and linking them to care, millions will continue to suffer, and lives will be lost. Join the World Hepatitis Alliance, District Health Department #10, and other entities on July 28 for a day of action and raising awareness to find the “missing millions”.

Viral hepatitis is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for 1.34 million deaths per year – that’s as many as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria. Together, hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C cause 80% of liver cancer cases in the world.

Viral hepatitis is not found in one location nor amongst one set of people; it is a truly global epidemic that can affect millions of people without them even being aware. Currently, 90 percent of people living with hepatitis B and 80 percent living with hepatitis C are not aware of their status. This can result in the real possibility of developing fatal liver disease at some point in their lives and in some cases, unknowingly transmitting the infection to others.

For more information about viral hepatitis visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/index.htm, www.who.int/features/qa/76/en/, www.worldhepatitisday.org/ or call a local Health Department.