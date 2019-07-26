Battle against malaria topic of August Benzonia Academy Lecture

BENZONIA — Terrie Taylor’s battle against malaria, which she refers to as the “Voldemort of parasites,” has been waged since 1986 and will be the topic for the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series on Aug. 8.

An internationally recognized scientist and physician, Dr. Taylor spends six months of the year in the African nation of Malawi, conducting malaria research and treating patients, the vast majority of whom are children. The Blantyre Malaria Project, established by Taylor and Professor Malcolm Molyneux (Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine) has carried out outstanding research and patient care in the area of pediatric malaria, specifically cerebral malaria, a syndrome in which the brain is involved. Dr. Taylor is a University Distinguished Professor, in the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University.

The lecture series is named after the Benzonia Academy established in1863 by the village founders “…to afford all people, regardless of race or sex, the opportunity to receive a liberal education.” The Benzie Area Historical Society, in collaboration with The Mills Community House, seeks to carry on the tradition of our founders by offering this free series of lectures on local, national and international history the second Thursday of each month.

Dr. Taylor’s presentation will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 at The Mills Community House, located at 891 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia. There is a suggested donation.

For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.