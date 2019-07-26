Dorn, Belinsky earn Academic All-State recognition

Erin Dorn and Zach Belinsky excelled not only on the track, but also where it matters most: The classroom. The two Manistee County athletes capped off stellar prep track and field careers by being named Academic All-State by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association.

Dorn ran for the Manistee track team and earned the nod in the 800-meter run. Belinsky competed for Onekama and qualified in the shot put.

In order to earn Academic All-State, one must either have a 3.5 GPA and finish in the top eight at the state finals or possess a 4.0 GPA and compete at the state final meet.

Dorn finished her prep career at the Division 3 track and field state finals with a personal record time of 2:21.69 in the 800, which was good for eighth place. Dorn made Academic All-State in all four years of her prep track career.

Dorn’s GPA would have earned her Academic All-State honors regardless of how she placed, but Manistee co-head coach Eric Thuemmel was thrilled to see her finish in the top eight to earn All-State status.

“She’s used to being out in front,” Thuemmel said. “That was the first time in a long time she’s had anybody ahead of her of any substance, but she didn’t get rattled. She had a real strong second lap and held on for top eight, which was the goal.”

Belinsky also closed his prep career with a personal best effort, taking sixth in the shot put with a heave of 48-3.75. The 2019 Bear Lake graduate competed on the Portagers’ co-op track team.

“Zach always has a great work ethic no matter what he puts his mind to,” said Onekama boys track coach Nick Bradford. “I think this shows he can perform at the highest level not only in the shot put, but in the classroom as well. Our school and our community is so proud of him for being able to accomplish that.”

Belinsky was named Academic All-State in 2018 as well.