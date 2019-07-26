Looking Back for July 27

20 YEARS AGO

Manistee Elks Lodge helps shape national policy

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks visited the home state of former member Harry S. Truman to “give hell” to some of the problems confronting our nation and our youth. The Elks, whose national convention here was the 135th in their history, are represented locally by Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250, whose Exalted Ruler, or lodge president, is Karl S. Waitner of Manistee. Local representatives attended the Kansas City convention to help shape the programs and policies of that national order, which currently boasts almost 1.2 million members nationwide.

40 YEARS AGO

Oxygen tanks gifted

The Manistee Sheriff’s Auxiliary recently received two emergency oxygen tanks from the Hardy Salt Company as a donation, for use in the Auxiliary’s rescue work. On hand for the presentation were Veronica Kolk, Eleanor Kaminski, Steve Kaminski, Ron Nugent, Walter Hard and Ken Hansen.

Progress continues

A warehousing facility for steel at the Manistee Industrial Park should be completed in November, according to Industrial Development Commission President Bud Bark. Additionally, a few other companies have been making inquiries about the park.

60 YEARS AGO

Merritt not annexed

Correcting widespread reports, The Pioneer Press has learned that citizens of the Merritt School district have not voted to have their district annexed to Parkdale. They did vote not to operate their school this coming year, and to transport their pupils to Parkdale, but there is no legal affiliation of the two districts.

80 YEARS AGO

Water supply holds up

Despite record high temperatures and a period of 17 days without rain, Manistee’s municipal water supply is holding up well, City Manager Otto Damrow said today, and at present he sees no need for sprinkling restrictions like those that have been placed in effect during droughts in previous years. On a number of days recently the pumping total has gone past the 2,000,000 gallon mark, a level that was reached infrequently in the past.

Water temps

69 for water and 76 for air were the temperatures recorded by local Coast Guardsmen at Fifth Avenue Beach at 11 a.m. today. They estimated similar temperatures for First St. Beach.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum