M-115 resurfacing in Benzie County starts Aug. 5

BENZIE COUNTY — Construction will begin on Aug. 5 on M-115 near Benzonia in Benzie County, depending on weather.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to resurface nearly eight miles of M-115 from the Manistee/Benzie county line north to the US-31 intersection.

This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

The project is estimated to be completed on Sept. 21. Find a project map at bit.ly/2K1GRe2.