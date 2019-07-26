Onekama Days returns for five days of fun

ONEKAMA — Whether in a Fun Run or marching in the Grand Parade, Onekama Days gives the Portage Lake community an opportunity to put their best foot forward.

Expect tourists and townies alike to gather along the petunia planted sidewalks of M-22 as the lakeside community gears up for it’s 46th annual Onekama Days celebrations.

This year’s festivities — to be held Thursday through Monday — promises to highlight the best Onekama has to offer.

“The Lions started hosting the festival to bring our community together and just have a fun little celebration.” said Dave Bowers of the Onekama Lions, organizers of the event. “(Onekama Days) brings new people into town and into our businesses.”

New events this year include a Bell’s Brewery Tap Takeover from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Blue Slipper Tavern on Aug. 1.

Also new is the Rare Bird Watching contest where festival-goers guess the number of flamingos at Green Buoy Resort. Anyone who successfully “counts the flamingos” will win a prize.

The Manistee County Sports Fishing Association will host Kids Fun Fish from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Village Park. Onekama Days sponsors encourage young anglers of all skill levels to participate.

The Portage Lake fireworks display — a perpetual favorite — is planned for dusk on Friday.

Another returning staple is the popular Grand Parade, which Bowers said “is growing bigger every year.”

Bowers encouraged visitors to come out to the parade and see the National Cherry Queen, Grace Boyles.

“We are having the Cherry Queen in our parade and she’s going to have a little meet and greet at the Lions Pavilion at the fairgrounds after the parade this year,” said Bowers. “That’s a big thing for us.”

Other returning highlights include the 5K Run and Walk, Car Show, Road Rally and Scavenger Hunt, Trinkets and Treasures Sale, Lions Raffle and more.

From the “Pig Out for Onekama School” pig roast to the Lions breakfast and grilled steak dinner, foodies can expect to go home with a full stomach after a day in Onekama.

A full weekend of music is planned for this year’s Onekama Days. The Portage Point Resort will feature dance band, “The Flying Toasters” from 9 – midnight on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Junk Monkey will headline the Lion’s dance party and beer tent from 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. at Village Park.

John Pomeroy will perform a free concert from 2-3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

With so many concerts taking place, Bowers said they needed to charter a shuttle bus which will take passengers for free between Portage Point Resort and Village Park so festival-goers can enjoy music at both locations.

Onekama Days will wrap up Monday with the “Rock n’ Roll” magic of illusionist Michael Trixx at 6 p.m., followed by the music of local favorite, Awesome Distraction from 7-9 p.m. at Village Park.

Onekama Day events fund many community projects, including the Onekama school athletic boosters, school scholarships and Lions Club causes.

For more information, visit www.onekama.info or find 1,-Onekama, MI on facebook.