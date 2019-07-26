Switzerland: An Alpine delight

By ROXANNE ROWLEY

Special to the News Advocate

Several years ago we had the good fortune to visit the exceptionally beautiful country of Switzerland. It is a small country (about twice the size of New Jersey), yet makes quite an impression with the glorious Alps, lovely lakes, lush forests, tidy cities and world renowned knives, watches and chocolates.

The mountainous terrain of Switzerland makes for zigzagging yet very scenic driving. There are many orderly little villages and towns in this country of about 8.5 million. Switzerland was founded in 1291. Bern, the capital city, has a population of about 125,000. It offers a lot of window-shopping, some really fine museums, lovely architecture and a wonderful walkway that follows the River Aare. There were lots of flags featuring the bear, the symbol of the local mascot. Like so many towns in Europe, Bern has a weekend farmer’s market. The fresh fruits and veggies are irresistible and I usually buy at least a couple of apples or other fresh fruit.

Switzerland is a very expensive country to visit. So picnics were an enjoyable way to stay within our budget. Every city we visited had lovely tree-lined parks with vibrant flowers and benches perfect for people watching and picnicking.

One of our first stops was to see the Lion Monument at Luzern. It is a touching memorial to the Swiss mercenaries who were killed or executed defending the French King Louis XVI during the French Revolution (1789-1799). Featured is a dying lion with a broken spear protruding from its side. The sculpture is huge (33 feet by 20 feet) and quite life-like. You can almost feel the pain of the lion, it is that poignant.

Old town Luzern has some beautiful buildings with murals. One of the murals features the Wedding Feast at Cana. Other buildings include colorful facades. Many of the structures are stone, having been replaced when the wooden buildings burned centuries ago. Chapel Bridge is a beautiful covered bridge that includes colorful murals on the ceiling and lots of vibrantly-hued hanging flower baskets. It featured some benches which were very convenient to sit on and observe the happenings along the river.

Interlaken is another lovely resort town between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. It has dense green forests and lots of hiking trails, as well as alpine meadows and glaciers. We saw quite a few people walking with their hiking poles. We ate at a restaurant there and the owner, Bebbi challenged anyone who wished to try and play the huge alpenhorn (a long wooden horn). The only one who could get any music out of it was my husband. So he and Bebbi played an alpenhorn duet. It was an enjoyable afternoon. Later we found out that alpenhorn can be as long as 20 feet. It is used traditionally by herders to call cows to pasture.

Montruex was a wonder of a city. It is nestled on Lake Geneva with the Alps as a backdrop. What is interesting is the climate is moderated by the Lake Geneva. Palm trees grow there in the Mediterranean-like microclimate. The city is also known for a jazz festival every July.

The promenade in Montreux is lined with multihued flowers and sculptures. We enjoyed our time there with a pleasurable walk, then a picnic on one of the benches overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps. The view was just spectacular!

Just offshore from Montreux is a lovely medieval castle, Chateau de Chillon. It has ramparts (walls), formal halls and a chapel. It also features some colorful 14th century murals. The Chateau is believed to be about 1,000 years old. When we visited the castle, historical medieval reenactors were there. The women were cooking in the huge fireplace and the men were demonstrating medieval weaponry. It was a perfect time to be there for a fascinating history lesson. We spoke with the reenactors and they travel all over Europe to different castles to demonstrate what life was like in those times.

After visiting the Chateau de Chillon we took the Golden Pass train ride from Montreux to Gstaad. The train ride was simply spectacular. We traveled through the clouds. There were beautiful small towns and villages against the dramatic backdrop of the magnificent Alps. Gstaad is a charming and well known ski resort where the rich and famous ski. We were there long before the snowfall of the season, so it was pretty quiet. But it was fun to visit the small and expensive shops just to browse.

Switzerland declared itself neutral during WWI and WWII. But that does not mean it was unprepared for war. Underground caverns were built and outfitted with supplies for their citizens, just in case. Switzerland also sheltered refugees and acted as a mediator between the Allies and the Axis.

Our visit to Switzerland was fascinating. With 2,500 years of history, it was a delightful blend of old and new. And, lest I forget, the Swiss chocolate was melt-in-your-mouth scrumptious. We had every intention of bringing some home for family and friends, but it proved to be too irresistible. We enjoyed every morsel.