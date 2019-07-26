Traverse City man charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man is facing charges for indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to Michigan State Police.

James Colson, 53, is charged with indecent exposure, resisting and obstruction of a police officer, and a habitual offender notice.

A trooper was on patrol on Division Street in Traverse City around 10:45 a.m. on July 19, when he came across an in-progress issue. The trooper observed Colson walking in the roadway, unclothed from the waist down. Colson was reportedly stopping cars in the roadway and slamming his hands on the hoods of vehicles.

The trooper attempted to contact Colson, but he refused to follow commands and became verbally abusive. After several attempts to gain compliance, the trooper advised Colson that he was taking him into custody.

Colson attempted to get away from the trooper and was physically subdued until a Traverse City officer arrived to assist with handcuffing. Colson was taken to Munson Medical Center for further evaluation, and was later released.

The case was sent to the Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s Office. Colson was arrested on Monday and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. He was subsequently arraigned in the 86th District Court on Tuesday. Police believe that alcohol was a factor.