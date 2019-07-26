Trinity Lutheran Vacation Bible School offers summer fun to children

MANISTEE — Trinity Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School director Mary Moehring couldn’t help but smile as she looked around at the 60 plus children laughing and having fun this week at the local church.

Moehring said Vacation Bible School has been going on for decades at the local church and the students come from all denominations as well as some that don’t have any church affiliation at all. The focus is on having fun and sharing fellowship along with a message. This year’s theme actually fits in well with the 50th anniversary of NASA’s trip to the moon and space travel.

“The theme this year is ‘Miraculous Mission: Jesus Saves the World,'” said Moehring. “The kids are studying about God’s word and how he gave his promise to us at creation and they are studying stories about that, but they are also having fun playing games as well. They also are making crafts that explore the theme of the universes.”

Even the treats that the students were eating were focused on a variety of different themes, according to Moehring.

“They are even eating snacks that have cute little names that ties it all together to the Miraculous Mission and universe,” said Moehring. “We have over 60 kids registered this year and not all of them come every day, but the majority of them come every day.”

Moehring said each day is filled with different events and to keep the children’s interest level high, they will move between five different activities during the morning long session.

“There is crafts, games, bible challenge, bible stories, snacks and a musical opening and closing that we do in the church,” said Moehring. “In the church we have a large rocket ship to keep with the theme. That is where they see a video every day that has a science experiment about God’s world.”

The Vacation Bible School is for elementary age students, but there also was a preschool level for the younger students not currently attending school. That portion of the program was being run by Trinity Lutheran School preschool teacher Lynne Gatz and several volunteer helpers.

“Our preschool program runs down in our preschool classroom and has a dozen or more kids,” said Moehring. “It features activities for children of that age level. Their program is based on John 3:16 out of the bible, but there are other themes and verses each day that they base things around.”

Moehring said she isn’t certain when Manistee’s Trinity Lutheran Church began its Vacation Bible School, but they have been going for more than 50 years offering children healthy summer activities with a message.

“Each church can run their own programs and Concordia Publishing House is where we get our program from every year,” said Moehring. “Everybody runs different themes and ours is a week long program every morning.”

What makes is so successful every year, according to Moehring, is the number of volunteers who step forward to lend a hand in making it happen. She said the volunteers range in age from teenagers who recently attended Vacation Bible School just a few years ago, to those who did so many decades ago.

“We have 30 volunteers that come to help to help run games and activities,” said Moehring. “It takes a whole church to have a program in the summer, but they have been popular for many years.”