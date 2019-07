Maycock

Ray and Lauren Maycock, of Manistee, are proud parents of a new baby girl named Kennedy Grace Maycock.

Kennedy was born on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and measured 19 inches.

Kennedy has a brother named Raymond Nolan Maycock, who is 9 years old. Maternal grandparents are Pat and Cindy Welsh, of Manistee. Paternal grandparents are the late Raymond and Monica Maycock, of Irons.