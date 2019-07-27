Home / Editorials / CAROL ANN BRISKE: Grateful to care offed to local mothers, infants

TO THE EDITOR:

I want to express my gratitude and admiration to Jennifer Cameron of the Transition Women’s Wellness Center and the Manistee City Fire department for caring about the mothers and infants of our community.

Statistically the U.S. infant mortality rate is high compared to comparable nations. That should not be, however, considering the lack of concern of the local hospital, it is understandable. Especially if this is occurring in other areas.

Children are our most precious commodity. Indeed, our future.

Carol Ann Briske

Manistee

