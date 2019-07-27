‘Loving Vincent: An Animated Masterpiece’ to be shown at Garden Theater

FRANKFORT — The Oliver Art Center will host a showing of ‘Loving Vincent’ – an oil painted animated film by Dorota Kobiela, Huch Welchman and Jacek Dehnel this week.

The film explores the last days of the painter Vincent van Gogh through the investigation of a young man drawn to van Gogh’s hometown. The film was nominated for over 50 awards including an Oscar and is critically acclaimed by viewers worldwide.

The film showing is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Garden Theater in Frankfort. The event is free and open to the public.

“We would like to welcome the community to enjoy this cinematic masterpiece and be able to fully immerse into the artist’s world. It is a fascinating story and the process behind the film is equally as intriguing,” said Mercedes Michalowski, executive director of Oliver Art Center.

The filmmakers selected traditionally trained oil painters to paint the storyboards for the film. In total, 125 painters produced over 65,000 frames to comprise the film. In addition, live action actors were filmed against a green screen that was later edited to the painted frames.