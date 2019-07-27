Quilter to give presentation at Old Kirke Museum

MANISTEE — Internationally known quilter Marjorie Nelson will give a program entitled “My life in quilting” at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee.

Nelson started quilting and designing in 1975 as a way to express her creativity. She opened a quilt shop in Beulah and was one of the first people to bring the quilting revival to northern Michigan. Along with her talk Nelson will bring a number of her quilts to display.

Over the years, Nelson has traveled to the United Kingdom and Norway to share her quilting expertise. Her quilts have won numerous awards and have traveled in international exhibits. In 2002 Marjorie and Gerd Villadsen were the curators for the Round Robin exhibit, Women Stitching the World Together, which was held at the International Quilt Festival in Houston, Texas.

Nelson’s presentation, one of the “First Person stories & Songs” programs at the Old Kirke Museum throughout July and August, are free to the public. Donations are accepted to help maintain and operate the Old Kirke Museum in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church in America.

On view in the new lower exhibit hall during the Old Kirke’s open hours through October is “The Old Churches of Manistee”, a photographic exhibit with descriptions of all the churches located in Manistee in 1900. It was created in conjunction with the Manistee County Historical Museum to celebrate the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial. Also on view in the hall are the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.

The Old Kirke is owned and operated by Our Saviour’s Historical Society and is open on Thursday mornings before and after the scheduled programs. This year it is also open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October.

If volunteers are working, folks are welcome to look inside, and tours may be arranged when the building is closed by calling John Hanson at (231) 723- 2744. For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.