Tour of Interesting Places returns to Frankfort Aug. 1

FRANKFORT — Art lovers and nostalgia buffs will delight in this year’s Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s 37th annual fundraiser, the “Tour of Interesting Places,” set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Six private homes around Frankfort will be open to the public for walk-throughs. Three are year-round beachfront residences, all originally mid-20th century summer cottages on Crystal Lake and each uniquely enlarged and renovated. One is perched on the bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, one is a completely made-over ranch with a guest house, and one is a stately Victorian located in town.

For those who enjoy fine art, this year’s tour features the homes of three local award-winning artists — oil painter Ellie Harold, quilter Ann Loveless and landscape photographer Steve Loveless.

“The hospital auxiliary volunteers always seem to outdo themselves each year as they scout out attractive and unusual homes to showcase,” said Sharon Grajcar, event chair. “And this year we are again pleased to be featuring a diverse selection of residences — including waterfront properties, an ultra-contemporary and a 1930s-era Art Deco-style home.”

Grajcar also noted that Stormcloud’s energy efficient new brewery off M-115 will be open to tour guests. Southern SinThesis’ food truck is scheduled to be on site as well.

“The auxiliary is very grateful to the six homeowners and to Rick Schmitt at Stormcloud for opening their doors for this year’s tour,” Grajcar said.

Tickets for the “Tour of Interesting Places” can be purchased before the event at Hull’s of Frankfort, the Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Crystal Crate and Cargo in Beulah, or online at www.munsonhealthcare.org/pauloliverhometour.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at any home on the tour, for an additional fee.

Tour guests must be at least 12 years of age and no cameras are permitted.

The Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is a group of community volunteers focused on fundraising. All proceeds from this event go to the hospital to support Benzie County.

The following are brief descriptions of the featured homes, and the brew house, on this year’s “our of Interesting Places:

The home of Ann and Steve Loveless

Visitors to the home of award-winning professional artists Ann and Steve Loveless are in for a treat. Ann’s creations of quilt art are on display throughout, while Steve’s landscape photography also graces many of the walls, along with the works of several other Michigan artists. Ann and Steve live year-round in the expanded cottage, which has been in Ann’s family since shortly after World War II and which they purchased from her parents in 2004. The cottage and the separate, new loft/studio/garage structure are connected by an outdoor stairway.

The home of Susan Kirkpatrick

Eclectic furnishings and works by local artists and photographers, combined with knotty pine tradition and lots of nostalgia, create a beachfront home that uniquely reflects its owner. Each room holds a story; for example, the massive Steinway piano, which Kirkpatrick’s mother played every day, and her dad’s old roll-top desk, where he studied while in college by the light of an oil lamp. Originally a summer cottage built circa 1930, today the house features functional changes toward barrier-free design, which conforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Michigan State Construction Code, to accommodate people with impaired mobility.

The home of Suzanne Kraus

Forty-four years ago, after having worked in Japan for 10 years, Bert Kraus told his wife, Suzanne, he was taking her to the most beautiful place in the world. And here she remains today, in the same beachfront home on Crystal Lake, which grew from a tiny summer cottage into a comfortable and welcoming two-story with three fireplaces. The outstanding central theme carried throughout is the abundance of blue and white Japanese and Chinese porcelain the couple amassed while living abroad.

The home of Ellie Harold and Roo Davison

The eye-popping green exterior paint, white trim and dramatic wrap-around porch will grab your attention. Then your eye is drawn to several oil paintings hung outside under the porch ceiling. This is the home and studio of well-known local artist Ellie Harold — known for her vibrant landscapes, still life and abstractions in oil — and her husband, engineer Roo Davison. Be sure to check out Ellie’s “Victorian fantasy” bathroom and Roo’s man cave loft. This stately 1895 Victorian is making her second appearance on the tour, having been featured in 2012.

The home of Erik and Farah Johnson

Designed by Grand Rapids-based architect Donald J. Lakie in 1936, this home was completed in 1938 for Dr. Frederick R. and Queenie Thacker. One of the first international style houses in the United States, its contours are loosely based on a design that American architect Edward Durrell Stone created for Colliers Magazine. It has undergone many transformations and redecorations over the last 80 years. Currently, the interior is decorated in the style of 1930s Parisian designer Jean Michel Frank, who is famously quoted as saying, “True elegance is a process of elimination.”

The home of Cheryl Clinkscales

Now fully remodeled, the original style of the house was California ranch. When taking down the walls, the carpenters discovered it had been a kit home, likely purchased through a catalog in the 1950s or ‘60s. The renovation includes a stunning vaulted ceiling and open concept interior, with abundant windows to take in the views of the beautiful tree-lined street; a full, finished basement, doubling the living space to 2,600 square feet; two outside entertainment decks and new guest house. A dramatic fireplace graces one wall, completely dressed in limestone. The kitchen features multiple windows, glossy subway tiles, quartz countertops and beamed ceiling.

Stormcloud Brewing Company (366 Parkview Lane)

The first interesting things you notice are the solar arrays mounted in the ground. Then in the parking lot, you see two electric car charging stations. Inside, you’ll see occupancy sensors for the lights and vertical glass curtain walls and skylights in the production area that maximize the natural light. This 13,000 square foot brew house is home to the latest in craft beers – IPAs, Ales and Blondes. Refreshments are available for purchase