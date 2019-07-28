Arcadia Daze dazzles with three day celebration

ARCADIA — Grey skies and strong lake winds threatened to dampen the festivities at the 38th annual Arcadia Daze, but the weather cleared just in time for the weekend’s celebrations.

The three-day event is put on by the Arcadia Lions Club and acts as their main fundraiser each year.

“Every year it’s a wonderful experience for family and friends,” said Lion’s Club member Sig Linn. “A lot of famiIes come up just for this occasion to spend quality time with their loved ones.”

Cars lined the streets for blocks across Arcadia this weekend, from the Auto Muster car show on Lake Street to the Arts and Crafts Fair on Fourth Street.

“The festival is kind of unique because we shut down the whole center of town — because we can,” said Linn. “The arts and crafts, car show, the food, the music, the food tents, it’s all right here in one safe area.”

Festival-goers were treated to 65 exotic cars, both old and new at this year’s Auto Muster, including the rare Davis vehicle, which Linn said is one of only 13 ever made.

“There’s such a variety of vehicles there that there’s always something that somebody can relate to or is interested in looking at,” said Linn.

It’s too early for Linn to declare the festival a triumph, but he believes that signs point to a successful fair, despite unfavorable weather forecasts.

First time Arcadia Daze visitor, Jenna Parker, of Traverse City saw the arts and crafts fair as the perfect opportunity to shop for rare gifts and unique household supplies.

“The handwoven rugs are really beautiful — there’s two vendors selling them,” said Parker. “I like the small town atmosphere.”

The entire weekend was packed with events, but the grand fireworks display over Lake Michigan stands out as one of the biggest draws — dazzling crowds at dusk on Friday night. Other events on Friday included a pickleball tournament and concert from the band “Shotman.”

The festivities were in full-swing on Saturday, starting with the 5K run, kids games and rock painting with “1, Rocks” during the early hours of the festival.

The Ladies Aid Society of Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church once again held their ham and German potato salad lunch — a festival favorite — which drew lines of people waiting for food.

Sunday featured many crowd pleasing events to close out the weekend. The Lions Club pancake breakfast started out the day, and following was the Plymouth Fife and Drum concert.

The weekend ended with a big celebration Sunday morning, the annual Arcadia Daze Gala Parade.

“The parade was awesome — a lot of new floats in it this year,” Linn said.

The Lions Raffle and Scottville Clown Band closed out Arcadia Daze with a concert at Finch Park.

Linn described the events Sunday as “the perfect way to wind down for a wonderful weekend.”