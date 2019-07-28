Druckenmiller, Adamski inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

MANISTEE — Clint Druckenmiller and Steve Adamski were inducted into the Manistee Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Druckenmiller played 13 seasons for Manistee and his 124 games played and 85 starts are the most in Saints’ history. He is third all-time in strikeouts.

Saints’ general manager Phil Kliber said he will always remember Druckenmiller for his love of the game.

“What strikes me the most about Clint was his desire to play,” Kliber said. “Even the games he didn’t pitch, he was always badgering me to play somewhere. He played some third base for us and every once in a while I’d stick him in the outfield, even though he said he couldn’t run too well. He played that way as long as he played for me.

“… Talk about a guy who really wanted to play baseball,” Kliber continued. “In those days, we played Wednesday-night doubleheaders in Muskegon along with our weekend ball. Clint lives in Central Lake and he used to drive to Muskegon for a 6:30 doubleheader. He’d get done at 11 p.m. and have a three-hour drive home, and he rarely missed a ballgame. He was a wonderful ballplayer.”

Druckenmiller played for Manistee right out of high school and in many ways grew up in a Saints uniform.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted here,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s almost like a second home for me here. I enjoy the crowd here. If I lived closer, I’d still be playing.”

Adamski has served on the Saints’ board of directors for nearly a decade. He has also been able to utilize his culinary skills to benefit the Saints.

“Steve has served on our board of directors for nine years — most of them as secretary of the board,” Kliber said. “He paces around with me at every league meeting. He takes the notes at those so I don’t screw that up, too. He’s educated in the culinary field and we run a chicken dinner every Mother’s Day and it’s a major fundraiser that has — because of Steve — become very successful. Most of you probably recognize him as our grill master.

“He’s always here early helping set up, and we’re the last ones out of the ballpark at night.”

Adamski’s friendship with Kliber led to his involvement with the Saints, and his role has grown steadily throughout the years.

“I knew Phil, so I would come to the games and watch,” Adamski said. “Then he asked if I wanted to help him do hot dogs, and next thing you know I was on the board and then I was the secretary. It kind of just rolled and I’ve known him a number of years. … It just grew. There’s a great group of people — a great group of guys.”

Adamski was honored that the Saints recognized his contributions to the team even though never took an at-bat for them.

“It’s pretty special, because I didn’t play for them,” he said. “I was working in the oil field back in the old days, so there was no time — they were traveling to Muskegon and all that. I played high school ball for Manistee High for a few years. Tom Tomaszewski — another Hall of Famer — was on our team in high school, along with Bob Schuelke and some other guys that I knew. It’s pretty special to be with those guys, considering I didn’t play.”

Team awards

As part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, the club’s 2019 team awards were also presented.

Nicholas Brzezinski was named Manistee’s Player of the Year. Brzezinski leads the Saints in batting average (.372), slugging percentage (.558), RBIs (27) and is tied for the most home runs with three. He also has five doubles and a triple in 86 at-bats.

No slouch on defense, either, Brzezinski has been error-free in 49 chances as Manistee’s center fielder.

The Saints’ Pitcher of the Year award went to Levi Irish. Irish has a 3.00 ERA and has allowed 23 hits, 15 runs and 14 earned while walking 20 and striking out 32 in 32 2/3 innings of work.