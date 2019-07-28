Little Mary’s goes medieval with annual fundraiser

NORMAN TWP — Maureen Fischer is a fount of energy — greeting guests, making announcements and organizing volunteers — all the while offering praise and prayers.

Fischer’s enthusiasm is essential to the continued success of Little Mary’s Hospitality House’s annual fundraising efforts.

Maureen along with her husband Thomas Fischer, who founded the Hospitality House, said their latest fundraiser on Saturday was successful.

“We had a good turnout,” said Little Mary’s house manager Marilee Duncan. “Everything went well.”

The Fischers, along with hospitality house board members and staff celebrated 37 years of their charitable organization which provides free vacations to families with children battling life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

Saturday’s fundraiser, a medieval themed banquet, turned Norman Township Community Center in Wellston into a scene from Camelot.

Children, board members and volunteer staff donned period attire while brandishing makeshift swords and axes.

The silent auction and raffles drew in large crowds, Fischer estimates over 200 who also enjoyed the ample food and entertainment.

This year’s raffle items included a topaz and silver ring and bracelet set, a gift certificate to the Dublin General Store, an HDTV, a photo printer, a home security system and a handcrafted quilt.

Guests were treated to musical theater by Little Mary’s members, volunteers and friends who sung “Be Our Guest,” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as workers carted out a smorgasbord. Prime rib, broasted chicken and steamed root vegetables were donated by local businesses and prepared by volunteers including co-founder Thomas Fischer.

The Fischers took time out to recognize the hard work of Little Mary’s staff and volunteers who makes their organization possible.

“They’re disciplined, responsible and dedicated,” Fischer said.

At the end of the evening, the spotlight belonged to keynote speakers, Pastor Ryan and son, Joel Beilfuss. Joel, who was diagnosed with a debilitating disorder said he found real respite from his worries at Little Mary’s Hospitality House. His father, Ryan was grateful for the many positive benefits Little Mary’s provided the Beilfuss family.

“God gives people, places and special things — and that was Little Mary’s for us,” said Ryan.

Little Mary’s was established in memory of Thomas and Maureen Fischer’s 3-year-old daughter Mary Catherine who died of a terminal brain tumor in 1982. The Fischers have always cherished the final family vacation they took with Mary and have devoted their lives to providing memorable vacations for other families dealing with similar situations.

The result has been over three decades of the year-round, family oriented, free vacation home located on the shore of Crystal Lake, with all the necessary items for day-to-day living provided.

For more information, call Little Mary’s at (231) 848-4699 or (231) 884-3443, or visit www.littlemarys.org.

Those who wish to donate to its endowment fund through the Manistee County Community Foundation, can visit www.manisteefoundation.org/component/funds/view/3754.