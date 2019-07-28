Looking Back for July 29

20 YEARS AGO

“Full house”

Little River Casino, owned and operated by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, learned this weekend that the term “full house” applies to more than just poker. The casino had 13,000 visitors their first weekend after opening the doors Friday at noon.

60 YEARS AGO

Nearly 250 enrolled in swimming classes

As the Manistee County Red Cross swimming and water safety program goes into its fourth week of an eight week series Si Miller, Jr., Red Cross swimming director reports an enrollment of 243 interested young people. Bear Lake leads with 65, Kaleva runs a close second with 64, Onekama has 54, Wellston 40, and Brethren 20.

80 YEARS AGO

Camp gets phone line

New CCC Camp Stronach at 1 p.m. today had telephone service. H.A. Bowman of the local Forest Service office announced today that the Forest Service line which has been under construction for some time was completed shortly after 12 p.m. by construction crews. The phone outlets at the camp are connected with the regular Forest Service line along with all fire towers, other CCC camps, the ranger’s office and the Wellston Guard station.

ATA signs

ATA signs were being erected today at Orchard Beach, and on US-31 in Oak Hill and its intersection with M-55 in preparation for the ATA meet beginning Aug. 1 Directional signs were also being put up in Manistee.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum