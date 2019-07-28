Relay for Life honors survivors, remembers those lost

MANISTEE – The Manistee Relay for Life, the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society (ACS), was the scene of mixed emotions on Saturday.

Many were overcome during the somber reading of names — a tribute to those lost in the fight against cancer. Survivors were resolute with purpose and in solidarity with one another. Some were dismayed as the charity fundraiser under-performed their expectations.

The Relay for Life has been taking place for about 20 years in Manistee County; sadly attendance has gradually decreased. The event, scheduled to run until midnight ended early as a result of the decreased turnout.

Audrey Strouf, a veteran of the ACS and one of the founding members of the Manistee Chapter said this would be her last relay.

Organizer Kris Wood, herself a long-time member of the Manistee ACS and two-time cancer survivor, said the ACS provides a variety of valuable services to those stricken with cancer – from aid to research and advocacy. “It’s not a one note organization” she said. “It has many divisions and subdivisions with eradicating cancer as it’s goal.”

According to Wood, ACS has played an important role in nearly every major cancer breakthrough of the past century, including mammogram screening, bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy for childhood cancers and the development of drugs to treat leukemia and breast cancer. ACS has helped uninsured, under-insured, and low-income women get breast and cervical cancer screening tests and follow-up treatment since 1991.

Cancer survivors sported purple t-shirts emblazoned with the year they were first diagnosed and many donned hawaiian leis in the spirit of this year’s theme.

Participants were met with a welcoming “Aloha” from staffers in the commons area at Manistee High School, where the event was held.

Fittingly, the night also ended with an “Aloha” – it means both hello and goodbye in the Hawaiian language – as Wood gave a closing speech to teams of exhausted walkers and event organizers.

Wood acknowledge the toll that cancer had wrecked on their lives before striking a more defiant tone. “We mourned today,” she said. “And now’s the time to fight back.”

This year’s event was filled with activities between the laps, including a silent auction, face painting, massages, cake walk, jump rope lap, hula hoops and a scavenger hunt.

The Relay for Life also featured a performance by John Pomeroy, who played a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace set to the tune of House of the Rising Sun.

Luminary bags were placed around the high school common area, honoring the memory of cancer victims while also recognizing both survivors and those still battling the disease.

Relay Teams have fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for ACS. All funds raised go to the American Cancer Society. About eight teams are expected at this year’s event.

For more information about the American Cancer Society visit www.cancer.org