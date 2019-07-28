Saints split with Tribe, secure 20-win season

MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints have officially achieved a second consecutive 20-win season, if only barely.

The Saints entered their four-game Great Lakes United Amateur Baseball League series with the Midland Tribe needing two wins to hit the milestone. After dropping Saturday’s games by scores of 11-4 and 5-2, Manistee bounced back on Sunday to win 6-5 and 3-1, moving to 20-7 on the season.

“It was a tough weekend of baseball,” said Manistee Saints manager Tyrone Collins. “I’m not going to lie — it was tough. It was really, really hot. We felt it and they felt it. The bottom line here is we got 20 wins. It might not have been pretty, but we have a little bit of momentum heading into the NABF.”

The series marked the Saints’ last games before the National Amateur Baseball Federation tournament, which starts Thursday in Saginaw.

Lucas Richardson gave the Saints their first win of the weekend in Sunday’s opener. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Richardson singled to right field to drive in Nicholas Brzezinski for the walk-off win.

“Our bats were being a little bit quiet, but they came through when we needed them to,” Collins said. “We coached them up a little bit and we manufactured when we needed to manufacture.”

The Saints scored two runs in the first inning when Brzezinski drove in Lucas Weinert with a double before scoring on a passed ball. In the fourth, Devin Sempert and Martin Foley both scored on an error before Brzezinski hit an RBI-single to put Manistee up 5-2 heading into the fifth inning.

The Tribe scored a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to tie things up at 5-5.

“We knew Midland Tribe was going to be a good, competitive team, and that’s what we wanted as coaches,” Collins said. “We didn’t want to come out and blow anybody away, and we didn’t, obviously. We would have liked to have seen a lot fewer walks — especially (Saturday). (Sunday) I thought we were pretty good.”

Brzezinski led the Saints’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Weinert finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Richardson hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and Trenton Smiley batted 2-for-3.

Levi Irish threw four innings for Manistee, giving up six hits and three earned in four innings while walking four and striking out six. Nate Lange allowed three hits and two earned while walking two in 1 1/3 innings and Kyle Gorski gave up one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of work.

In the nightcap, the Saints were tied 1-1 in the sixth inning when Sempert hit a grounder to the shortstop. Alex Strickland and Logan Briggs scored when the throw went over the first baseman’s head and Manistee held on to take the win.

“I don’t know if it was the right move or not, but we walked their best guy late,” Collins said. “They had a base open so we walked him and it worked out because we got the next couple guys out. Eric Wrozek has been a thorn in our side. He’s their manager and he’s been a thorn in our side for years and I wasn’t going to allow him to beat us. We put him on and we went to the next guy. … It worked out.”

Briggs went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Brzezinski finished 1-for-3 with a double and Strickland batted 1-for-2.

Midland scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Briggs drove in Strickland with a single in the bottom of the second to tie things up.

Ty Sobczak toed the rubber for six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out six. Gorski closed the final inning, allowing no hits, walks or runs while recording a strikeout.

With Sunday’s wins the Saints secured their 12th 20-win season in the club’s 85-year history.

“It’s huge when you win 20 games,” Collins said. “It’s not easy to do. You come up against some teams in there that are tough. And Midland Tribe has been around a little bit and Eric’s been around a long time. They know what we’re trying to do. They know the history of the Manistee Saints.

“Today was Hall of Fame day, so we had a lot of stuff going on around here and we had a lot of people,” he continued. “All that stuff was good, but we still had a job to do. Our job was to come out and try to get 20 wins, and we got it done.”

The Tribe spoiled the Saints’ 85th Birthday Bash Saturday, with Manistee’s seven-run loss in the opener being the Saints’ largest of the season.

Manistee was down 8-0 before Weinert scored from first base off a grounder up the middle by Brzezinski. Smiley followed that up with a two-run home run to pull the Saints within five after three innings.

Midland scored three runs in the top of the fifth and an RBI single by Lucas Richardson in the bottom of the sixth was not enough to pull Manistee back into the game.

Smiley finished 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Richardson hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and Strickland batted 1-for-3.

Kirk Myers took the loss for the Saints, allowing seven hits, eight runs and seven earned while walking six and striking out three in three innings of work. Zach Platt came in and allowed no hits and three earned runs while walking four and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings before Austin Harper gave up one hit while walking four and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

“Our bats were just terrible and our pitching wasn’t good,” Collins said. “I think we walked 14 or 15 guys in one game, and I really didn’t even count in the next one because I was just upset. When you come out and walk that many guys and your bats are dead, it’s tough to win ballgames.”

Saturday’s nightcap started off a little more promising, Strickland drove in a run in both the second and fourth innings to leave Manistee tied 2-2 heading into the fifth. Unfortunately, the Saints were unable to muster any more runs the rest of the way while the Tribe scored two in the fifth and one more in the seventh to take the win.

Briggs led the Saints in Game 2, going 3-for-3 with a double. Strickland finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Avery Carr batted 1-for-2 and Smiley hit 1-for-3.

Cam Fewless started on the bump for Manistee, allowing seven hits, four runs and two earned while walking four and striking out nine in five innings. Kyle Gorski pitched two innings of relief, giving up two hits, one run and no earned while striking out one in two innings of work.