The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week July 25 through August 2, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Ground will be broken tomorrow for the erection of buildings to house the Manistee Tanning company. The buildings will be erected by Contractor Charles A. Anderson.

“The former Babcock mill site adjoining the street car barns on Vine street, has been selected as the plant’s location providing transportation facilities by water and two railroads.

“NEW YORK, July 25.–The first aviator’s strike in history began here today when none of the aerial mail pilots appeared at Belmont park to take out the Washington and Chicago mails.

“The men want more pay. They say the planes are dangerous, and demand the right to refuse to fly in bad weather.

“CHICAGO, July 25.–A new departure in settling outside of court for damages in great disasters was seen today in the announcement by officials of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber company of Akron, Ohio, that a commission of Chicagoans has been named to [decide] amounts to be paid the families of the 39 dead and injured in the recent blimp tragedy.

“Announcement made by G. N. Stradelman, vice president of the tire company, declared that the company will pay without resistance any amounts the commission decides upon.

“NEW YORK, July 25.–Daily passenger-carrying air flights between New York and Atlantic City will begin tomorrow morning.

“Three planes, accommodating three persons each, will maintain a schedule which calls for flying time of one and one-half hours.

“The pavement dance given last night as the first in the series of ‘Resorters’ Day’ entertainments attracted one of the largest attendances ever seen at such a function and proved a most popular diversion to both townspeople and several hundred visitors. Weather conditions were ideal, the pavement was well waxed, the music was ‘peppy,’ and general good fellowship was manifested.

“It was reported that many sojourners at nearby resorts came in for supper, the early shows at the movie houses, and the open-air festivities, and all seemed to enter heartily into the spirit of the occasion and enjoy themselves thoroughly. “Luxury becomes a necessity after you get used to it.

“A second son has arrived at the home of Edsel Ford. But he can, easy, afford two Fords.

“Sappy’s Jazz orchestra will play at a dance in Community hall, Scottville, tonight. Sunday the orchestra has an engagement to furnish music at the pavilion, Ludington.

“It is up to the commandant of the Great Lakes Naval Training station, whether or not Manistee will have the opportunity of viewing the captured German submarine which is on exhibition tour of the Great Lakes. The Manistee Board of Commerce has been making a diligent effort to have it stop here.

Within a month it is planned [by the Cooper Underwear company] to put a night force at work. A call for men laborers has just been made with a view to preparing for this addition. The new employes will be given instruction on the machines, and when they have become sufficiently capable to handle them, they will be transferred to the night force.

“With the addition of these men, 150 workers are now being employed…Last week the dye house was completed and bleaching of knitted material has been continuing day and night.

“By the first of August wheels will be moving again in the building formerly occupied by the Manistee Flour Mill company, at the west end of River street. Officials of a Chicago milling concern were in the city yesterday and completed arrangements for the lease of the plant. It is to be known as the Manistee Milling company.

“Present plans call for day and night operation. Repairs and improvements are being made to the building to have it in shape for the first of the month.

“…[the industry] will provide a market for all the grain produced in this section, and will thus direct farmers to Manistee. Grains of all descriptions will be milled here. There is a big market for the finished product.

“W. H. Martindill, proprietor of the Manistee Business college, will have charge of his school the coming year. Two years ago he accepted a position in the commercial department of the Woodrow Wilson high school and leased his institution to Mrs. A. A. Griffin, who conducted it up to July 1.

“Mr. Martindill will introduce into his school Scientific shorthand, which

is gaining prominence very rapidly…the course can be completed in from one-third to one-half the time required by any other system.

“Fifteen late Model No. 5 Underwood machines have been added to the typewriting department…The city has made several improvements in the college rooms by putting in more windows…The fall term begins Sept. 2

“The much-desired rain which fell on Manistee and vicinity last night caused about as much loss as it did benefit, in the opinion of county farmers. Crops were in bad need of moisture, but the gale that accompanied the rain counter-acted the beneficial results.

“Potatoes, beans and garden trucks are expected to stand up fine…the outlook for corn is not very encouraging. In the vicinity of Portage Lake whole fields of corn stalks were pressed to the ground by the strong wind. In many places small fruit trees were uprooted and less hardy old trees broken off.

“Manistee’s famous pavement dances are attracting attention in municipalities all over Michigan.

“Scores of inquiries have been received by City Manager P. H. Beauvais requesting information on the preparations of the asphalt for dancing.

“With the purchase by the American Violin Manufacturing company of the Henry W. Marsh building, opposite the Michigan East & West railroad station, evidence of an early beginning of operations is furnished.

“The property is admirably suited to the needs of the industry. It is two stories high, constructed of brick, and has a full stone foundation. Each floor has a fireproof vault. The building is fitted with a steam heating apparatus. It is ideally located and has good street frontage. The consideration involved in the transaction was $4,500 cash.

“Extensive bean snipping has been in progress for the past week in Cadet hall on Clay street by W. R. Roach & Co., of Grand Rapids. An average of 30 people a day are employed and expectations are that before the summer is over between 100 and 125 will be at work.

“Bean snippers receive a compensation of 15 cents a box which contains approximately 10 pounds. Each worker is given 10 pounds of beans. With either a toothbrush or a clothespin sharpened to a point, he cuts off the ends. A knife is not used because of the blackening results it produces on the bean. The finished product is then shipped to Scottville for canning.

“When the wind isn’t from the northwest these days, it is from Washington.

“The modern statesman doesn’t take the bull by the horns. He toots his own horn and peddles the bull.

“If they expect the League to be a life raft for the world they’ll have to quit using it as a political platform.

“‘After all life has but three essentials,’ said some philosopher who had the dope: ‘Something to do, someone to love and something to hope for.’

“In her forests is where Michigan keeps her home fires burning.

“The more we read about the U. S. senate the better we understand the word ‘jazz.’

“We’ll say that was some thunderstorm during the night. And the most remarkable feature about it was that it didn’t gum up the electric light and power equipment.

“Manistee has the Great Lakes Naval Training Station commandant’s order for the captured German submarine to include this harbor in its itinerary.

“Lieutenant and Mrs. Ellsworth S. Krantz arrived on the noon train today to spend a 10-day furlough at their home here. Lieut. Krantz is now athletic officer at Camp Dix, N. J., and Mrs. Krantz has been with him there for the past year. This is the first visit home of either one of them in that period, and both were extravagant in expressions of pleasure in being back in Manistee.

“Beginning August 15, the Filer Fibre company will inaugurate a new plan in its working force, Manager P. P. Schnorbach announced this afternoon, by changing the present day and night crews into three shifts. This will affect the entire plant, with the exception of the yard crew.

“Complaints which have been received by the water department alleging excess charges for water service, has moved City Manager P. H. Beauvais to prepare a chart showing why the water rate seems higher in proportion to the amount used.

“Investigation of these complaints has revealed that in nearly all cases there is a leak in orifices of various dimensions. Comparisons of meter readings generally showed no variation.

“Further impetus to the proposed new drive to Lake Michigan on the south side of the river was given this week when…[the] owners of the M. E. & W. railroad property delivered an acceptance to individuals here interested in the project of a quit-claim deed of the property.

“It is hoped to have the road in shape by next summer.

“When the new road is completed it will provide a driveway 66 feet wide extending as a continuation of First street to Lake Michigan. At the end of the highway, lying north, and extending 200 feet from the shore, will be a loop.

“Street repairing, including resurfacing and repatching, is progressing satisfactorily, and before long may of the motorist’s ire-provokers will be obliterated. Ruts, holes and imperfections have been removed altogether and the spots filled in with a composition of asphalt and tarvis.

“Now that John Barleycorn is an outlaw in public and respectable in the privacy of one’s own home, he stands on a par with other sins.

“Once there was a man who had everything he wanted from his cradle to his grave, and when he came to die he was firmly convinced that life was a dull book,with never an exciting spot, and never an interesting plot.

“[Banner] TORCH APPLIED TO ‘COLORED BELT.’ FIRE AND KNIFE ADD TERROR TO CHICAGO BLACKS. Casualties in Fierce Race War Reach 26–102 Under Arrest–Many Face Murder Charges–Prisoners Include Wounded and Decorated Soldiers…

“Calm prevailed today…with only occasional outbreaks. Sixteen policemen have been shot and some seriously wounded while performing duty…

“Occasionally a man spends a lot of time at his club because there is no place like home.

“If you want to see a tired and exhausted looking lot of people, go to the railroad station and see the folks coming home from their restful vacations.

“A lot of the present-day presidential timber looks to us more like lumber.

“A large crowd last night attended the dancing party in Larsen’s pavilion, at which Sappy’s well known ‘jazz’ orchestra made its [local] debut. The orchestra generously responded to repeated encores, and thereby made a decided hit. This dance gave several strangers an opportunity to introduce the obnoxious ‘shimmie’ dance, whose movements failed to become popular with those who dance for the love of the musical rhythm and not for an exhibition of physical contortions.

“The Buffalo Moth seems to be unusually active this year, according to families who are being annoyed by it. All efforts to destroy it have been fruitless. In one home it has thrived for 11 years and poison and insect destroying concoctions have had no effect.

“The Buffalo Moth is a tiny dark insect. It is speedy and hard to catch when discovered. Woolen clothing is its point of attack, chewing great holes in the material. It is quite discriminating in its choice of abode because it is generally found in the cleanest of rooms and homes.

“In view of the destructiveness of the moth and its immunity to all poisons, The News-Advocate has written to Washington for information on the most effective method with which to combat it.

“CHICAGO, July 31.–Seared and dilapidated, its inhabitants bandaged and frightened, Chicago’s ‘black belt’ today was calm and orderly after three days and nights of race rioting which claimed 30 lives and caused injuries to 500.

“Trouble ceased with the arrival of 6,000 soldiers.

“Soldiers took their places on street corners early this morning, returning lead for lead whenever snipers attempted to fire upon them. Rain fell shortly after their arrival and routed most of the disturbers, black and white.

“The downpour helped quench more than 150 [incendiary] fires….

“Plans for the second ‘Resorter’s Day’ dance almost had to be abandoned today because of the rain. However, late this afternoon the sun came out and dispersed the threatening clouds, so that workmen were able to proceed with the preparation of the asphalt.

In previous dances the number of children on the dancing space caused some annoyance to the frolickers, owing to their inability to see them. It is desired by the committee that the youngsters should have just as good a time as their parents, and brothers and sisters, but when they get in the way the fun is spoined all the way around.

“Therefore, the committee has asked children to avail themselves of the space at the east end of the pavement where they can be by themselves and enjoy the music just as much.

“Manistee’s only revolving doors have been discarded.

“This style of entrance which was of novel interest to the townspeople when the Manistee postoffice was erected, has proved unsatisfactory…

“…Beside proving a nuisance from the fact that during the winter and heavy rain storms, the snow and slush would find their way into the entrances and cover the corridors, patrons also found difficulty in avoiding being struck by their swift revolutions.

“On the hard marble surface of the corridors in the postoffice a freezing of the slush made a miniature ice-skating rink. Many often took tumbles and suffered bruises from a fall on the floor.

“The new doors are to be a swinging affair. Work has been underway for the last two weeks in preparation for installing them. The two doors at each entrance…when locked will form a small, neat vestibule.

“To offer further conveniences, the postoffice is installing a steam radiator in each vestibule…When the turn-style doors were located in the entrance, room for these radiators was not available.

“Good-bye July! The morrow’s mail will bring us the reminders of your joys and sorrows, and doubtless afford further proofs that the July now expiring was the costliest living period in history.

“The business acumen of one Manistee person–she’s a woman–is exploited in a lengthy article in the Milwaukee Sentinel concerning the capabilities of Miss Agnes M. Kenny. Miss Kenny is the daughter of Thomas Kenny, deceased, first president of the Manistee County Savings bank. For several years she taught school here and at one time was a member of the library board. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

“Miss Kenny at the present time is in charge of the bond department of the First National bank of MIlwaukee. Prior to this position she taught English and literature in the Milwaukee State Normal school.

“The Milwaukee Sentinel is publishing several stories of women in that city who are holding ‘man sized’ jobs…

“ ‘When Miss Agnes M. Kenny, gentle of speech, quiet of manner, and with just the least bit of self-conscious timidity of the sheltered school teacher, ventured, a little over a year ago, into the give and take business of life, “the boys” in the bond department of the First National bank nodded wisely and predicted that it would not last long–a woman bond salesman, the idea!

“Her aptitude in learning, the sizing up of customers, and her steady devotion to her increasing business, have placed her in the first rank of bond salesmen in Milwaukee, and brought her success in the unique position of the only woman occupying this position in a bank. What is more, ‘the boys point to her with pride, and, unenvious, tell of the volume of her sales and recognize her as their equal.

“ ‘To a reporter she said: ‘I don’t want you to ask me anything as an authority on the bond business.My experience has been just enough to teach me how much I have to learn.

“Many people seem to consider it strange for a woman to enter this profession. It is unusual for a woman, I believe, for it is a well-known fact that the average woman knows little even about buying bonds. That is how I came to learn. While teaching I had occasion to make several small investments, and not understanding one word about how to go at it, I consulted with a trusted adviser and got to the bottom of the thing.

“There are in this line, as in almost any other line of endeavor, certain ways in which women may apply their own particular talents to business with results that profit. I do not mean that they should usurp the place of men, for I do not think this wise. I have no use for the ‘masculine’ woman, for in my opinion when she loses her femininity she loses her chief business asset. There is no reason why a woman in business should not be as womanly as the homekeeper, and it is only by going about it in a womanly way, instead of imitating the methods of men, that women are going to compete with the stronger sex in business.”’