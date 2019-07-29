2019 WSCC College for Kids brings in record number students

SCOTTVILLE — In today’s over tested world of K-12 education it is rare when kids get the opportunity to experience the joy of “just learning for the fun of it.”

That is unless they attend the West Shore Community College program College of Kids where the main two-fold purpose is to learn and have fun doing it. A combination like that just may be the reason that the 2019 version of this popular program has more children taking part in it than they ever had even though the college was limited on the amount of classes due to construction taking place on campus.

WSCC Business Opportunity Center director Crystal Young and administrative assistant Cara Mitchell coordinate the program, and they couldn’t be happier with the enrollment this year.

“We have 106 kids which is our highest registration to date,” said Mitchell. “There were 20 classes offered this year and 16 of them had the needed number of students to run. It’s nice because the kids get to experience this on a college campus. Some of the teachers are our instructors and they really get into it because some are teaching their hobbies and they really get creative with it.”

Young said the innovative aspect this year due to the construction has actually added to the fun. She said the excitement started on Monday morning and doesn’t stop until Friday afternoon.

“The best part of it is the first day they get dropped off they are so excited and at the end of the week they are just as excited, but sad to leave,” said Young. “We really enjoy it and everyone on campus does too.”

What made it a challenge with the 2019 College for Kids program was there are several construction projects currently taking place at WSCC, and that limited space and other things they could offer with the program.

“There were things that happened with the construction that we couldn’t control as there was limited space and we couldn’t even provide lunch like we normally do,” said Mitchell.

The popularity continues to amaze everyone where the students come from to take part in the program.

“We have kids from six different counties and there are two families from North Carolina that come up to this area to visit every year, so we have kids from there. A couple also come up from downstate in Royal Oak and Kent County that come up to visit grandparents and then come to College for Kids,” said Michell. “They look forward to coming up and seeing the kids they didn’t see since last year.”

Mitchell said students can still join the program for the remainder of the week. They would pay a reduced fee based on the number of days remaining. If anyone is interested they can contact her at cemitchell@westshore.edu or call her at (231) 843-5825.

Mitchell said the most popular class this year is archery, which has come on strong in the two years it has been offered.

“We have 25 kids enrolled in that class this year and they take the safety test first and then learn to shoot at targets,” said Mitchell. “Then they have an obstacle course they have to go through and on Friday of this week they will wrap things up learning how to make arrows out of raw materials. We get a lot of support from the Fin and Feather Club who help us out with that program.”

Another big program every year is the culinary arts. The response to that program kind of surprised the program directors.

“We have 36 kids in the morning and afternoon sessions,” said Mitchell. “However, this year both of our kitchens are closed with the construction, so we couldn’t have them in a kitchen this year. So the entire culinary class is learning how to cook with a grill this year. This morning they learned how to make baked macaroni and cheese on the grill and roasted vegetables on the grill as well.”

Mitchell said it also gives those students who took the culinary class in the past something totally different from what they experienced before. She said there are some children who enjoy the culinary class because it teaches them how to cook and they take home what they learned and put it to use. By switching things up this year it gives them something totally new to take home.

However, something new this year is a “Paint like Bob Ross Class” named in honor of the late television artist who was popular with the PBS programs he hosted teaching people how to paint. It is something that has really caught on with the participants of the class.

“There are 10 kids in that class who love it and they wore their Bob Ross T-shirts today, and they were all excited about the happy trees and fluffy clouds,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “That is a new class we offered as we try to mix it up every year with the art programs.”

She said much of the rest of the schedule is similar to the past classes, but they remain popular with the students.

“We are also happy to see the turnout and the kids on campus,” said Mitchell. “It is a short, but sweet week and we look forward to it.”