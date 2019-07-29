Brethren group takes educational trip to Costa Rica

BRETHREN — A vital part of the educational process in today’s global world is for children to gain a better understanding of other countries and cultures.

Reading about those types of things in books or online publications helps in that process, but the best way to experience it is by visiting those areas when the opportunity presents itself. One option that has worked well for students from the Kaleva Norman Dickson School District was the Education First Tour that took several of the students and adults to Cost Rica this year.

KND teacher Rachel Edmondson, who organizes the trips, said they are a great educational experience for the students.

“It is a global learning experience that included knowledge surrounding biodiversity, ecosystem, culture, travel, and personal,” said Edmondson. “When I look at why I choose to take students on these trips, I cannot help but think of all the ways they learn about themselves and the world they live in. Global learning is such a key part of helping individuals reflect on who they are and how they fit into our world.”

Students who made the trip included Alice Amstutz (seventh grade), Jane Amstutz (ninth grade), David Picard (11th grade), Justin Kissling (12th grade) and Ryleigh Farrand (Class of 2019 graduate). The trip is also open to adults and those who made the trip included Edmondson, Kirsten Amstutz, Carrie Kirfong, Rachel Farrand and Sally Kissling.

Edmondson said all of them who went to Costa Rica gained something from the experience.

“Many of the students talked about getting out of their comfort zones,” said Edmondson. “Whether it was through a language barrier, a personal fear, or a physical limitation, each of the students found ways to step beyond what they thought was possible.”

It just wasn’t the students enjoying that experience. Edmondson said she and the other adults also experienced personal challenges and grew as a person through the experience.

“The adults were stretched too,” said Edmondson. “Personally jumping off a cliff into the white water rapids was terrifying. I almost talked myself out of it, but I am so glad I didn’t. I didn’t take the easy way out. The Brethren students and adults didn’t take the easy way out either.”

During the 10 day trip they visited a variety of places in Coast Rica including San Jose La Fortuna, Monteverde, Arenal, Jaco and Quepos.

“We had many fun and exciting activities like ziplining, whitewater rafting, swimming by a waterfall, hiking up a lava flow at Arenal Volcano, kayaking in Lake Arenal and swimming in the Pacific Ocean,” said Edmondson.

From a cultural standpoint things were just as interesting. The trip included dancing demonstration, visiting a local school and asking their tour guide Andres countless questions about the local history, landmarks and other aspects of the country.

“There was just so many things we did like planting a tree in the rain forest and we learned about the ecosystems within the rain forest,” said Edmondson. “We also learned about animals, plants and historical information about the area,” said Edmondson.

For student Alice Amstutz it was a great learning experience.

“I learned there are different types of rain forests, different kinds of sloths, that eat rice and beans for every meal,” said Amstutz. “I even learned some Spanish.”

A unique aspect of the Education First Tour trips is they pair up groups from all over the country. It tends to make a “lesson within a lesson” in many instances learning about another part of America while touring Costa Rica.

“We were grouped up with student groups from Colorado and Tennessee,” said Edmondson. “There were many friendships formed through this experience and many of our students have already contacted their long distance friends through the numerous forms of communications since we have returned home.”

Besides the learning experience it was an opportunity to grow as a person for student Justin Kissling.

“I got to meet new people and and I got out of my shell a bit more,” said Kissling.

The same experience came to student Ryleigh Farrand, who got a touch of experiencing something new.

“Experiencing a new new culture and getting out of my comfort zone were two of the things I got out of this trip,” said Farrand. “I wouldn’t have danced with a stranger at home like I did on this trip.”

Edmondson said everyone who made the trip got something positive out of the experience.

“I am proud of all the travelers who represented Brethren,” said Edmondson. “They wanted to take full advantage of this opportunity and they certainly did. We made memories and built relationships that will always stay with us.”