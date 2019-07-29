Looking Back for July 30

20 YEARS AGO

Bond election planned for fall

The Manistee Area Public Schools Board is set to go to the voters with a bond proposal to build and relocate Manistee High School on 12th Street. If approved by voters, Manistee Middle School will move to the vacated high school building. The board is expected to approve the plan Aug. 12 and put the issue to a vote on Saturday, Sept. 25. According to Superintendent Joel Raddatz, the plan is expected to cost approximately $20 million and the proposal would cost property owners less than 4 mills for a period of 29 years.

40 YEARS AGO

Reach accord in Morton picket line

22 striking employees of Morton Salt Company, all members of Oil, Atomic and Chemical Workers Union Local 7667, appeared in Circuit Court Friday morning after being issued summonses sought by their employer. Morton-Norwich, the parent company of the Manistee Morton Salt and Chemical plant, had requested a preliminary injunction order earlier in the month. Friday’s hearing was for the purpose of showing cause for the injunction request. Nearly 290 employees of the plant have been on strike over contract disputes since April 1.

“Escape” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Clint Eastwood in “Escape from Alcatraz”. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

60 YEARS AGO

C’mon and take a free ride

Thousands of children will be happier as a result of fair board action in cooperation with Manistee County businessmen and Skerbeck Amusement Company in providing thousands of tickets to children which will entitle them to free rides in the midway until 5 p.m. The fair opens September 2 and will go until the 7th.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum