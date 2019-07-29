Public hearing slated for request related to housing development

MANISTEE — New housing development plans in Manistee will be discussed at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting set for 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Manistee City Hall.

A hearing will be held on a project in which the Manistee Housing Commission has contracted Hollander Development Corp. in the first phase of site plans proposed at Olson Lumber Co., located at 168 Harrison St. The Housing Commission is working to update and convert its low-income public housing units, in what could be a 10 year project.

The commission plans to convert its family-site homes, Century Terrace and Harborview apartments from the public housing program to long-term Section 8 rental assistance, under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program (RAD). RAD is a voluntary program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which allows public housing authorities to better improve properties and address maintenance issues.

Plans are still in development for phase one, said Jason Muniz, vice president of Hollander Development, during a Manistee City Council work session on July 9.

“The City of Manistee Housing Commission (CMHC) identified this program a number of years ago and began their application process with HUD to go down this corridor,” Muniz said. “They were approved for a commitment to convert their subsidy to a private Section 8 subsidy, and at that time, they contracted with a third party consultant to help them with this RAD process, who drafted a request for qualifications to seek a developer.

“Through that process Hollander Development entered into the RFQ competition and we were selected as the developer.”

In a past interview with the News Advocate, Clinton McKinven-Copus, CMHC executive director, said the commission has been searching for ways to tackle the current estimated $5 million-$10 million backlog of maintenance needed at Century Terrace, Harborview and the family-site homes. HUD officials suggested the RAD program.

Phase one plans call for relocating the family-site homes — located on Vine Street, Holly Street and the surrounding area — to a multifamily development proposed at the Olson Lumber site. Currently, the developers are planning for a total of 48 units.

“(The Housing Commission) identified that the logical course of action would be that a new site would be identified, and a multifamily development would be constructed to maximize efficiencies. The residents would be relocated to that site once it’s developed,” Muniz said. “We are optimistic that we will be able to reconfigure the site a bit and perhaps acquire some additional land there to allow for up to 12 additional units for a total of 60.”

While plans are only in the beginning stage, Muniz said they are requesting to vacate the western portion of Van Buren Street from the east property lines of lot 7 and lot 14, westward to Jefferson Street. Then, to vacate all of Jefferson Street from Harrison Street to Jackson Street.

The Planning Commission is holding a hearing and will vote on the agenda item Thursday.

The former Olson Lumber owner, Arthur Olson, has signed off on the vacation request in support, stated Kyle Storey, City of Manistee zoning administrator, in a memo. Storey also stated that this action requested is a “type of easement in which a private property owner transfers the right-of-way of a public street to another private property owner.”

Joe Hollander will be in attendance on Thursday to answer questions.

During the work session on July 9, Hollander told council members that he has been in contact with residents. When asked about public opposition, Hollander said they plan to address any concerns that city residents might have.

In the future, if plans are approved, Hollander said they will request a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT).

“We have to go through a rezoning PUD procedure. We understand that there might be some concerns and we are prepared to address it,” he said. “I think the location that we have chosen took (property values) into consideration; we think we can improve the neighborhood by doing this. Studies have shown that housing like this does not decrease values, in most cases it increases values.

“We are not making that claim here, but we believe the kind of amenities we are providing, the quality of housing that’s being built and what we are replacing, all of that is positive. We are certainly willing to meet with them on a one-on-one basis, or any other basis. This is a great site for what we are trying to do.”

During council’s work session, Department of Public Works director Jeff Mikula said this project brings a potential opportunity to upgrade surrounding streets and water mains planned for 2021. If the project is built, Mikula said, it will include substantial infrastructure improvements.

More details on this development will be revealed in a future edition of the News Advocate.

Another agenda item up for discussion on Thursday includes a special use permit transference for a marijuana grow facility at 160 10th St. that has changed its ownership.