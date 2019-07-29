STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Whitmer declares emergency for Lake County after flooding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lake County, which is grappling with the effects of heavy rainfall and flooding from a storm more than a week ago.

Whitmer’s declaration Monday makes available state resources to help the county in northern Michigan — such as personnel, supplies and equipment.

The county formally requested the declaration on Friday.

Whitmer says the state police’s emergency management division is authorized to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what is already has been doing in conjunction with local agencies. The rain and flooding damaged infrastructure and private property.

Large Lake Michigan waves force cancellation of boat event

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival of Ships has been canceled due to large waves on Lake Michigan.

Officials say waters were too rough for ships participating in the event to wait outside a Grand Haven channel.

High waves and strong currents also have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazards statement for Grand Haven State Park, Ludington State Park in Ludington and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

And high water on Lake Michigan is changing how some travel in one small western Michigan community.

A free water taxi carries people across a small lake into Pentwater because the only bridge on one side of the village closed due to flooding. The 26-foot boat can carry up to 16 passengers.

Whitmer directive favors in-state companies for contracts

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan companies bidding to do work for state government will get more of an edge under a change made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She signed the “Michigan Jobs First” directive Monday at a power-line contractor in the Detroit suburb of Roseville.

She says 70% of state contracts are awarded to Michigan businesses — a percentage she wants to increase.

Her directive expands the list of factors to determine if a bid from a potential supplier would provide the best value. State officials immediately will take into account the overall economic impact of a bid, workers’ wages and benefits, a company’s track record of labor and environmental compliance, and its commitment to economically disadvantaged areas.

The state last year issued more than 8,800 contracts worth $2.1 billion.

Officials: Swine flu detected in pigs at fair in Michigan

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Health officials say swine flu has been detected in pigs at a fair in Michigan that wrapped up over the weekend.

The Livingston County Health Department says the infected pigs were detected last week at the Fowlerville Family Fair and pigs were removed from the event.

No human cases were reported at the fair about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The update comes after Michigan health officials urged people to take precautions to avoid swine flu at county and local fairs statewide.

Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs that’s caused by type A influenza viruses. Swine flu viruses don’t usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported. Precautions to help avoid swine flu include refraining from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

