Battle of the Bands slated for Saturday at Little River Casino

By David Yarnell

Special to the News Advocate

MANISTEE — If you love rock music, or even just like it a lot, you’ll want to be at the Little River Casino Resort Saturday as the Manistee News Advocate presents the Battle of the Bands.

Not only will five western Michigan bands compete for first and second place cash prizes, but the Journey tribute band Captured Detroit will perform.

The five entrants are 13 Quarters out of South Haven, Cambio from Cadillac, Kronie from Traverse City, Last Asylum from Rockford and Maddison Tripp from Ludington.

The competition begins at 6 p.m. with each band playing a 20 minute set. As the crowd mulls over its choices for the top bands, DeWayne Spaw, country music artist and master of ceremonies, will entertain. The winners will be announced, followed by the Captured Detroit, the Journey Tribute performance.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event for the first time,” said Jessica McHugh, Pioneer News Group event coordinator. “We have a great lineup of bands from a variety of genres, and on top of that Captured Detroit will put on a great show.”

McHugh said that the crowd will decide on the favorite bands based on applause.

“We’re really hoping fans come out and support their favorite band,” she said. “Country music entertainer DeWayne Spaw as the emcee is sure to get the crowd fired up.

“Little River Casino Resort is our main sponsor for the event,” she continued. “We appreciate their participation. It will definitely be a fun night.”

The second place band will receive $200 and first place $400.

Pre-sale tickets for the Battle of the Bands start at $10 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/d/mi-manistee/battle-of-the-bands. If not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door.

13 Quarters

“We’ve been together as a band since we were 13 years old,” said Ethan Robertson, who is the drummer for 13 Quarters.

The band, which also includes Jared Williams on guitar and vocals, and Shawn Vigansky on bass guitar and vocals, says its music genre is skate punk.

“The best part of the band is that it keeps our strong friendships going,” Robertson said. “We’ve been through a lot of changes through the years.”

He said the 13 Quarters’ strategy will be to do whatever it takes to get a strong reaction from the crowd, perhaps by playing several well-known songs.

“We’re looking forward to rocking out and playing in front of a good crowd,” he said.

Cambio

Cambio plays indy pop, rock and contemporary music.

“We’ll play our best and we plan to mix it up a little bit,” said Cambio guitarist Mark Lagerwey. “We’ll be doing a couple of original songs, which I think shows the originality of our band, and then we’ll do a couple of cover songs that we think the crowd will enjoy.”

The band also includes Bill Barnett on vocals and keyboard, Chuck Flint on vocals and lead guitar, Isabelle Borgstrom on vocals and percussion, David Murphy on bass guitar and Geoff Harrison on drums.

Lagerwey said Cambio was in a battle of the bands a year ago.

“We didn’t have Isabelle with us then so we came in second,” he said, noting that she just might be the secret ingredient. “She definitely brings a lot to the table for us.”

Cambio’s strategy, Lagerwey said, will be to find their best five songs.

“We’re a fun band and we have a large variety of music. We’re pretty vocally diverse, too. Any of us can do lead vocal and we have a lot of harmonies.

“It’s going to be fun,” he continued. “We’re looking forward to it. May the best band win, and ‘May All Your Favorite Bands Stay Together.” That’s a song by Dawes that we love. I don’t know if we’re going to play it, but it’s a great song.”

Kronie

Kronie plays rock, metal and industrial music.

“We write all of our own music,” said A.J. Smith, who is on vocals, bass guitar and synthesizer.

Other band members are Leonidas on lead guitar, Sled-Dog on baritone guitar and vocals, Hayez Phrazez on percussion and Dave Runyon is recording engineer.

“Like any good competitor, our strategy is to win,” Smith said. “We have a couple of new songs that we’ll reveal and we’ve been practicing really hard so we’ll be a well-oiled machine.”

He added that the band is looking forward to playing at the Little River Casino Resort.

“Once I saw it available, I jumped on the opportunity.” he said. “Any time you get the chance to play good music, it’s rewarding in it’s own way. Kronie will be prepared to blow people away.”

Last Asylum

Last Asylum says its music genre is hard rock/metal.

Rob Robinson, rhythm guitar and vocals, and Josh Benson, bass guitar and vocals, put the band together in April after their previous band broke up.

“We found Grant (drums and vocals) and Biggie (lead guitar and vocals) and formed Last Asylum,” Robinson said. “All of us have been in bands since high school. We enjoy getting the chance to play live. We write songs, learn songs, get the set list down, get a good sound and then the payoff is the live performance.”

Robinson said his previous band was in a battle of the bands in March

“We came in second, but now we have a lead guitar and that adds a lot to our sound. We’ve also put together several stronger original songs since then.”

He said they are looking forward to playing at the Little River Casino Resort.

“It will be nice to be on a really big stage with a large, high quality sound system.”

Maddison Tripp

Maddison Tripp says it plays music from rock to country and everything in between.

“Our strategy will be to hype up the crowd; and we have some tricks up our sleeves for that,” said Danny Dodson, who is on guitar and vocals.

Other band members include Casey Settle on drums, Rob Harris on bass guitar and Sherman Morse on vocals.

“We’re going to do what we can to keep our energy up during the performance, and be sure the songs we select are all upbeat,” Dodson said.