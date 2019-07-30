GUEST VIEW: John Ratcliffe can do the job of national intelligence director; but how will he do it

The following editorial was published in The Dallas Morning News:

(TNS) Few times in our country’s history have matched the present need for a robust and active intelligence service equipped with the knowledge, skill and courage to confront enemies of our democracy and human freedom in general.

Dan Coats’ work as director of national intelligence was marked by competence and a willingness to face the hard truth that we live in a dangerous world. He was also willing to stand up to President Donald Trump in support of the agents and agencies that do this critical work, even as their own president pulled them down.

As Coats steps down, we believe Trump has selected a capable, if worrisomely partisan, replacement in U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, a former U.S. Attorney and eight-year mayor of Heath on Lake Ray Hubbard.

Should he be approved by the Senate, Ratcliffe must follow Coats’ lead and demonstrate that his first loyalty is to the country and its safety and not to the president and his whims.

Much of the national analysis around Ratcliffe’s selection has focused on that political question — and the suggestion that he is a blind loyalist to the president, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described him.

There is reasonable concern about Ratcliffe’s tone, much of it drawn from last week’s House hearing on the Mueller report and especially his statement that while Trump isn’t above the law, “he damn sure shouldn’t be below the law.”

Also raising concern were Ratcliffe’s suggestions that a Russia investigation needs to include both political parties and question whether the Hillary Clinton campaign might also have benefited from Russian interference.

While such partisan posturing is troubling, it’s hardly a rare event in Congress, and Republicans were far from alone in using the hearing for grandstanding.

It’s important to pause for a moment and look carefully at what Ratcliffe said during the hearing and elsewhere. He has repeatedly and clearly supported the conclusion that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election, something he told special counsel Robert Mueller was “sweeping and systemic.”

That is important. But it is not a surprise to us. Ratcliffe has not had his head in the sand about America’s vulnerabilities in the internet age.

He was talking about tightening national cybersecurity years before fake news and Russian troll farms became bywords of political debate.

As early as 2015, his first term in Congress, he was writing legislation designed to enhance the American response to cyber threats. That legislation, impacting the local, state and federal level, has helped increase our security.

Beyond that, Ratcliffe has experience prosecuting terror cases and a legal background in understanding international sanctions and illicit financing.

His years on the House intelligence committee are not the equivalent of actually serving in intelligence agencies. With that, we can say his experience isn’t all we might hope for. But to dismiss him as unqualified isn’t reasonable given what he has accomplished.

Ratcliffe can do the job. The question is how he will do it. Every person who serves this president is tested for loyalty.

If Ratcliffe is the patriot he claims to be, he will pass that test.

He will serve the country by putting it above all political loyalty, and we will be the better for it.