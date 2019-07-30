Local student participates in national leadership program

DAVIS, Calif. — Jalen Tabaczka a student at Manistee Catholic Central in 2018-19 participated in the Economics for Leaders program being conducted at Case Western Reserve University from July 22-28.

Jalen is one of 32 students from around the country who is honored by being accepted into the foundation for Teaching Economics’ Economics for Leaders program. All of the students were selected because they have demonstrated excellent leadership potential.

During the week long Economics for Leaders Program, students attained an understanding of economic reasoning principles and how to employ these concepts for successful and effective leadership. Additionally, participants achieve a heightened awareness of the impact their decisions have on others and the responsibility that awareness imposes.

Economics for Leaders is an unparalleled learning and growing opportunity. Students who have attended Economics for Leaders programs in prior years have called it “the experience of a lifetime.”