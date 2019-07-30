Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

New officers

New officers for the American Legion were installed Saturday night. They are: Evelyn Kienoski, chaplin; Martin Fredericksen, first vice-commander; Rich Horaszewski, commander; Bob Jacobs, second vice-commander; Ron Kaminski, adjutant; Larry Sandburg, sergeant at arms; Bill Preston, finance officer; Wally Van Benschoten, judge advocate; Harold Myers, assistant chaplin; and Clarence Holmes, historian.

60 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake Days

Annual Bear Lake Days are rolling around again. They get underway at 10 a.m. August 1 and last through Sunday. Among other things, the big parade will be at 7 p.m. sharp tomorrow night. It will assemble near the usual four corners and march down the village’s main street. The Bear Lake, Onekama, Freesoil and Copemish bands will be in it with at least 35 other entrants.

80 YEARS AGO

Many in city for convention

Members of the Wolverine State Electrical Contractors Association yesterday at the close of their three day summer convention at Hotel Chippewa accepted an invitation to hold their annual summer get together in Manistee again in 1940. Total attendance including wives and children was estimated at about 600.

“The Brunswick”

Watch for the opening of “The Brunswick” at 319 River Street! It will be a modern, elite billiard and pool saloon catering to men and women interested in clean, recreational competition. The new establishment is planned to open on August 15.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum