Manistee ARC Summer Camp offers learning opportunities

MANISTEE — Mention the words “summer camp” and all kinds of fun images immediately come to mind.

That is the same for the Manistee ARC Summer Camp program, which has been running two days a week this summer at the Armory Youth Project. Director Daisy Buning said those attending the camp are having all kinds of fun. The campers have a full list of activities they have been taking part in over the past several weeks.

“The ARC Camp has busy this year as some of the things we did was to go to the Cherry Festival, gone bowling and went to see a movie at the Vogue Theatre,” said Buning. “Today we had Cyndi Jacobi from the Michigan State University Extension as the kids are using the smoothie bicycle (pedal to stir blender on back of bike) to make smoothies to drink and later on we are going to make pudding in a bag.”

Jacobi said she tries to bring some healthy tips and options to the group that will allow them to live a better life.

“I brought the MSU Extension Smoothie bike and all the kids had a turn riding it,” said Jacobi. “We are talking about how important it is to be physically active, and now we are making a healthy snack with banana pudding in a bag.”

The banana pudding in a bag consisted of putting bananas, low-fat granola, applesauce and nonfat yogurt in a large bag that they mixed together and then refrigerated until it was ready to serve as a snack.

Buning said the camp has been very enjoyable this year, but what has made it extra special is the good group of volunteers assisting with the program. That group includes Crystal Harthun, Phil Kroll, Buning, Jill Johnson, Ellen Doerfer and Carol Rackow.

Kroll said that he has found the program to be extremely rewarding from a volunteer standpoint.

“This is awesome as in my former years I taught school and then came back and have been substitute teaching,” said Kroll. “I talked with Daisy and she said they need volunteers in the summer time. Working with these kids has been so rewarding and I feel like I missed my calling in life. I had a great summer and look forward to every Tuesday and Thursday. We had such a great time as these kids are just so special and they are all so happy. There is nothing I would rather do than be here with these kids.”

The turnout for the summer camp was quite strong this year.

“We have had more than 30 attending this year and we meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and we run until Aug. 8,” said Buning. “Next Tuesday we are actually traveling to the Amber Elk Ranch for a tour and to visit their petting zoo. On Thursday we are going to have a potluck picnic at the Manistee Intermediate School District.”

Buning said the program has a two-fold purpose for those attending.

“It teaches them life skills, but just as importantly it also allows them to have fun,” said Buning.

She pointed to a good example that two weeks ago they did a cooking lesson with the campers where they made tacos.

“We showed them how to prepare the hamburger, chop the lettuce and do things like that,” said Buning. “So we helped them with life skills, but also in having fun,” said Buning. “It’s a wonderful program and we just love it. It is for those as low as age 10 and goes right on up as there isn’t really a cap on it. I started working with it in 2007, but it has been here long before me.”